Kate Middleton Spotted With Prince William And Prince George Amid Cancer Battle- Know Where She Was Heading To

Kate Middleton attended a church service alongside her husband, Prince William, and their 11-year-old son, Prince George, amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales was seen heading to Crathie Kirk church on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland on Sunday, according to photos shared by the Daily Mail.

Despite her health challenges, Middleton appeared in good spirits, seated in the passenger seat while Prince William drove their Range Rover Defender SUV.

For the occasion, Middleton, 42, wore a tartan coat paired with a brown fedora adorned with feathers, while William, also 42, opted for a navy suit. Their two younger children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, were not present at the service.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla accompanied the couple, riding in the backseat of another vehicle, dressed in traditional Scottish attire featuring red and green colors.

This outing marked Middleton’s third public appearance in 2024, following her attendance at Wimbledon last month, where she looked radiant in a purple dress while accompanying her daughter.

In June, she also attended the Trooping the Colour parade with her husband and three children, where she was seen smiling as she enjoyed the event from Buckingham Palace’s balcony, marking her first public appearance of the year.

Middleton is not expected to make any more public appearances this summer, as sources told Page Six she plans to keep a low profile for the rest of the season.

Earlier in the month, however, Middleton and William celebrated Great Britain’s Olympians with a special video message, despite skipping the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. In an Instagram clip, she congratulated Team GB on their achievements.

The mother of three, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, has stepped back from royal duties as she continues her treatment. In an update shared in June, Middleton mentioned that she has “good days and bad days” as she undergoes chemotherapy.

