Kazakhstan Bans Face Veils Including Hijab Despite 70% Muslim Population

Kazakhstan has banned the public wearing of face-covering garments including the veils worn by Muslim women like hijab and burqa.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a law that prohibits clothing that “interferes with facial recognition” in public spaces.

The law states that wearing veils in public places that impede facial recognition is banned. However, exceptions are made “in cases where this is necessary to comply with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan. These exceptions include situations like fulfilling official duties, or for medical, civil defense, weather-related or event-specific purposes.”

Also Read: Mahjabeen Baloch Forcibly Disappeared Over A Month Ago; Family, Rights Groups Demand Her Whereabouts

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Urges To Embrace Kazakhstan National Dress

President Tokayev previously defended the law as a way to strengthen cultural identity of the country. He said rather than wearing black robes it is better to wear national dresses.

“Rather than wearing face-concealing black robes, it’s much better to wear clothes in the national style,” Kazakh media quoted the President.

President said it is the time to popularise the national dress and ethinic identity of Kazakhstan.

“Our national clothes vividly emphasise our ethnic identity, so we need to popularise them comprehensively,” he added.

The government has earlier also imposed restrictions affecting Islamic attire. In 2023, Kazakhstan banned the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions. At that time the government cited school uniform requirements for the move. The decision led to protests, with at least 150 girls reportedly dropping out of school in response.

Kazakhstan Has 70 Per Cent Muslim Population

Kazakhstan is a muslim majority country with nearly 70 per cent of the population practicing Islam, official data reveals. The second most followed religion in the country is Kazakhstan.

Neighbouring countries of Kazakhstan have similarlly banned face veils in public places. Earlier this year, Kyrgyzstan passed a law banning face veils in public places.

Uzbekistan has aslso banned wearing of burqas and veils in public. those who violate the law have to pay a fine of over $250. Tajikistan in 2023 banned clothings “that contradicts national culture and traditions.”

Also Read: Pakistan: Annual Human Rights Report Reveals Democratic Collapse, Blasphemy Lynchings, Surge In Terrorism