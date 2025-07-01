Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > Kazakhstan Bans Face Veils Including Hijab Despite 70% Muslim Population

Kazakhstan Bans Face Veils Including Hijab Despite 70% Muslim Population

Kazakhstan has enacted a law prohibiting the wearing of clothing that conceals the face in public spaces, citing concerns over facial recognition. The ban, signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, allows exceptions for medical, weather-related, and event-specific reasons. The move mirrors similar restrictions in neighboring Central Asian nations.

Kazakhstan bans face-covering veils in public, urges return to national dress, cites ID concerns.
Kazakhstan bans face-covering veils in public, urges return to national dress, cites ID concerns. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 18:15:36 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Kazakhstan has banned the public wearing of face-covering garments including the veils worn by Muslim women like hijab and burqa.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a law that prohibits clothing that “interferes with facial recognition” in public spaces.

The law states that wearing veils in public places that impede facial recognition is banned. However, exceptions are made “in cases where this is necessary to comply with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan. These exceptions include situations like fulfilling official duties, or for medical, civil defense, weather-related or event-specific purposes.”

Also Read: Mahjabeen Baloch Forcibly Disappeared Over A Month Ago; Family, Rights Groups Demand Her Whereabouts

You Might Be Interested In

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Urges To Embrace Kazakhstan National Dress

President Tokayev previously defended the law as a way to strengthen cultural identity of the country. He said rather than wearing black robes it is better to wear national dresses.

“Rather than wearing face-concealing black robes, it’s much better to wear clothes in the national style,” Kazakh media quoted the President.

President said it is the time to popularise the national dress and ethinic identity of  Kazakhstan.

“Our national clothes vividly emphasise our ethnic identity, so we need to popularise them comprehensively,” he added.

The government has earlier also imposed restrictions affecting Islamic attire. In 2023, Kazakhstan banned the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions. At that time the government cited school uniform requirements for  the move. The decision led to protests, with at least 150 girls reportedly dropping out of school in response.

Kazakhstan Has 70 Per Cent Muslim Population

Kazakhstan is a muslim majority country with nearly 70 per cent of the population practicing Islam, official data reveals. The second most followed religion in the country is Kazakhstan.

Neighbouring countries of  Kazakhstan have similarlly banned face veils in public places. Earlier this year, Kyrgyzstan passed a law banning face veils in public places. 

Uzbekistan has aslso banned wearing of burqas and veils in public. those who violate the law have to pay a fine of over $250. Tajikistan in  2023 banned clothings “that contradicts national culture and traditions.”

Also Read: Pakistan: Annual Human Rights Report Reveals Democratic Collapse, Blasphemy Lynchings, Surge In Terrorism

Tags: kazakhstankazakhstan hijab banniqab banpresident kassym-jomart tokayev
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?