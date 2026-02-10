LIVE TV
Home > World > Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

PM Keir Starmer resists calls to resign despite resignations of key aides, citing duty to lead through crisis triggered by Peter Mandelson’s Epstein-linked appointment. Critics demand change, but Starmer pledges to guide government amid internal collapse and police scrutiny.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 10, 2026 05:09:30 IST

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rebuffed all resignation demands because he intends to fulfill his duties until his term ends despite losing multiple senior staff members.

The current situation stands as his most challenging time because his government faces its worst crisis resulting from Peter Mandelson’s appointment, which connects to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Starmer’s Director of Communications Tim Allan became the second major staff member to leave within 24 hours after Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney departed. 

Starmer continues to insist he will guide the government through this time of uncertainty even after his main advisory team experienced a complete breakdown.

Internal Departures and Executive Fragility

The Prime Minister’s internal support structure at Downing Street has collapsed, which currently operates as a military base after both Morgan McSweeney and Tim Allan resigned their positions.

McSweeney, the chief designer of Labour’s recent election success, resigned after he accepted responsibility for his failure to conduct proper background checks on Lord Mandelson’s previous affiliations.

The top-level departures from the party have provided critics with new strength, especially Anas Sarwar, who leads Scottish Labour, because he demanded a leadership change to prevent further damage to the party’s public image.

The departure of these key strategists is not merely a personnel shift but a factual indicator of a government struggling to maintain a cohesive narrative under intense ethical scrutiny.

Diplomatic Vetting and Public Accountability

The government process of selecting the UK Ambassador to the United States serves as the main point of disagreement between the two opposing sides.

The Prime Minister publicly acknowledged his mistake when he apologized to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims because he had accepted “the lies” that appeared during their first background check.

The political appointment process and essential requirements for diplomatic positions have become the main topics of discussion because of this statement.

Starmer remains in his position because the Metropolitan Police Department investigates claims of secret information sharing while he asserts that governmental work should concentrate on its legislative priorities instead of the ongoing police investigation.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:09 AM IST
