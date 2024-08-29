Kevin O’Leary Criticizes Kamala Harris For Evading Press Engagements After Biden’s Endorsement

Kevin O’Leary, a prominent investor and television personality from “Shark Tank,” has voiced his disapproval of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for avoiding media engagements since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her. Speaking on Monday’s episode of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” O’Leary stressed that Harris’s refusal to engage with the press is unacceptable for someone aspiring to be the President of the United States.

“Let’s be bipartisan for a moment and let’s agree on one thing: There’s no scenario where the President of the United States can’t head up a press conference. Under any scenario,” O’Leary asserted. “Every president, every president has been able to address the press. And in the good times and the bad times. She has to start talking to the press, period.”

Calls for Transparency from Investors and Voters

O’Leary went on to emphasize that both investors and swing-state voters are seeking answers from Harris regarding her policies, but she has not responded. “I need explanations for these policies because I have to invest on these policies,” he stated. “I have questions, and I don’t get any answers. I’m not being unreasonable.”

The entrepreneur, who is also the chairman of O’Leary Ventures, stressed the importance of policy clarity for making investment decisions, reiterating that it is crucial for a candidate vying for the presidency to maintain open lines of communication with the public and media.

Bill Maher Also Criticizes Harris’ Media Silence

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher also took aim at Harris for her avoidance of the press, suggesting it is “more insulting” than former President Donald Trump’s overt attacks on news organizations. “Trump says you’re ‘the enemy of the people,’ which is pretty bad. What she’s kind of saying is, ‘I don’t need you. I’m not talking to you. You don’t matter. You’re not relevant anymore to me.’ To me, that’s even worse than ‘I hate you.’ It’s like ‘I don’t think about you,’” Maher remarked.

Press Conference Delays Amid Criticism

It has been over a month since Harris received Biden’s endorsement, yet she has not conducted any formal press conferences or media interviews. While she previously indicated plans to schedule an interview by the end of August, she has not fulfilled this commitment. When asked recently by Fox News’ Peter Doocy if she was prepared to engage in an interview with the network, Harris humorously replied, “I’m working toward it.”