Khaleda Zia Dies At 80: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of Bangladesh's ​Ex-PM; Recalls 2015 Meeting In Dhaka

Khaleda Zia Dies At 80: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, offering condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia passed away in the early hours of the morning in Dhaka at the age of 80.

Khaleda Zia Dies At 80: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of Bangladesh's ​Ex-PM; Recalls 2015 Meeting In Dhaka (Picture Credits: X)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 11:14:06 IST

PM Modi Offers Condolences

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Khaleda Zia’s demise and prayed for strength for her family during the difficult time.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh,” the Prime Minister said, adding that her contributions would be remembered with respect.

Death After Prolonged Illness

According to a statement issued by the BNP, Khaleda Zia died around 6 am local time, shortly after the Fajr prayer, while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

She had been admitted to the hospital on November 23 due to a lung infection and had been battling multiple health issues for several years, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and kidney-related complications. She had recently travelled to London for advanced medical care before returning to Dhaka.

Soon after her passing, a large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital. Her son and BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, also arrived to pay his final respects.

A Leader Who Shaped Bangladesh Politics

Recalling her political legacy, Prime Minister Modi described Khaleda Zia as a towering figure in Bangladesh’s political history and the country’s first woman Prime Minister.

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered,” Modi said. He also recalled his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015, expressing hope that her vision and legacy would continue to guide India-Bangladesh ties.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 11:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS