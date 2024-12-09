King Charles Admits To Being Nervous About Crown Wobbling During Coronation, How Much Does It Weigh?

Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Sources estimate that the value of King Charles’ crown is around £45 million ($57 million). Constructed with almost two kilograms of gold, the materials alone would be worth approximately £116,000 ($145,000) today.

In an upcoming documentary about his mother’s coronation, Britain’s King Charles III shared that he feels “slightly anxious” while wearing the coronation crown, worried it might “wobble.”

Speaking in Coronation Girls, Charles explained, “The big one that you’re crowned with, the St Edward’s Crown, weighs five pounds (over two kilograms).” He added, “It’s much heavier and taller, so there’s always that sense of anxiety, in case it wobbles.” The 17th-century golden crown was used for his coronation last year, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Coronation Girls follows the journey of 12 women from Canada who traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

What is St Edward’s Crown?

St Edward’s Crown, also known as the Imperial Crown, is one of the most iconic symbols of the British monarchy and holds significant importance within the royal family. It was created for the coronation of Charles II to replace an older medieval crown, believed to date back to the 11th century, which had been melted down in 1649.

This crown weighs nearly 5 pounds (2.23 kg) and is crafted from solid gold. It is adorned with over 400 gemstones, including six sapphires and 12 rubies, and features a velvet cap and an ermine band.

Though the crown jewels are considered priceless and are not insured, their estimated value would be close to $6 billion if appraised.

King Charles’ Crown Value

Sources estimate that the value of King Charles’ crown is around £45 million ($57 million). Constructed with almost two kilograms of gold, the materials alone would be worth approximately £116,000 ($145,000) today.

Like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles will wear both the St Edward Crown during the coronation and the Imperial State Crown when departing Westminster Abbey after the ceremony.

The Sovereign’s Sceptre has been a part of every British coronation since 1661, when Charles II was crowned. This golden scepter, weighing 3 pounds, is embellished with 333 diamonds, 31 rubies, 15 emeralds, seven sapphires, and other precious stones. The most notable feature of the sceptre is the Great Star of Africa, or Cullinan I, a diamond weighing 530.2 carats.

The Cullinan I is the largest clear-cut diamond in the world and was a gift to King Edward VII from the Transvaal government in 1905. It is valued at approximately $400 million. Given the collection of gemstones, the total worth of the sceptre could easily be several million dollars higher.

Filed under

King Charles royal family Trending news

