King Charles Heckled In Public Over Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties, Viral Video Shows What The British Monarch Said To Protestors

King Charles III was confronted by a protester on Monday during his visit to Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, England. The man shouted questions about Prince Andrew’s links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports. As the monarch greeted well-wishers outside the cathedral, the lone protester called out, “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?” He continued, “Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?”

King Charles III Ignores Questions On Prince Andrew’s Epstein Links

The exchange was captured on video, with another clip, apparently recorded by the same protester, later shared on social media platform X by the anti-monarchy group Republic.

Republic, which advocates for abolishing the British monarchy in favor of a democratic republic, reposted the footage alongside its mission statement, stating its goal is “to achieve the abolition of the British monarchy in favor of a democratic republic.”

While the protester voiced his criticism, large crowds of royal supporters had gathered outside the cathedral to greet King Charles. Video footage shows several attendees confronting the heckler, some shouting at him to “shut up,” while one woman told him to “go away.”

King Charles III did not respond to the man’s remarks and continued his visit as planned.

Royal Family Under Pressure Over Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties

The confrontation comes amid renewed public scrutiny over Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein. The late financier’s alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, recently released a posthumous memoir that revisits her longstanding accusations against the prince.

The walk abouts will be tricky from now on, King Charles gets heckled on today’s engagement💁🏾‍♀️ “How long have you known about Andrew & Epstein”? Sounds like a valid question to me 💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Onfw4Q9VKT — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 27, 2025

Giuffre has claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. In her memoir, “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” she alleges she had sex with the prince three times.

“In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved,” Giuffre wrote, recalling their first alleged encounter. “He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

Giuffre also claimed she was paid $15,000 by Epstein for having sex with “Randy Andy,” a nickname often used by British tabloids to describe Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew Gives Up Remaining Royal Titles

This latest public confrontation followed shortly after Prince Andrew announced he was relinquishing his remaining royal titles. His His Royal Highness (HRH) title has been inactive since 2019.

In a statement issued on October 17 and obtained by Fox News Digital, Prince Andrew said the decision was made after consulting King Charles III and other family members.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the statement read.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

