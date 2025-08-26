LIVE TV
Home > World > Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth

Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth

Who is El Mayo Zambada and Net Worth: “El Mayo” Zambada was born in Sinaloa in 1948. He started his life as an enforcer in the 1970s and rose through the ranks of the Juárez organisation.

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada (Image Credit - X/@ioangrillo)
Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada (Image Credit - X/@ioangrillo)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: August 26, 2025 11:36:36 IST

El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the 76-year-old co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, was held in Texas alongside Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The two arrived on a private plane before being taken into custody.

Zambada appeared in federal court in El Paso, pleaded not guilty, and was denied bond. The US Justice Department has charged him in multiple cases, including a New York indictment accusing him of conspiring to manufacture and traffic fentanyl. Officials termed him the “day-to-day architect” of one of the world’s most powerful cartels.

Who Is Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada

Zambada was born in Sinaloa in 1948, began as an enforcer in the 1970s and rose through the ranks of the Juárez organisation. Following Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s arrest in 1989, he partnered with El Chapo Guzmán to transform the Sinaloa cartel into a global trafficking powerhouse.

Zambada cultivated a quieter profile, winning loyalty in his home state through gifts and discretion. A Journalist once described him as the “George Washington of dope in Mexico.”

Under his leadership, the cartel pivoted into synthetic drugs, especially fentanyl, which is now considered the deadliest narcotic threat to the US. According to the DEA’s 2024 threat assessment, fentanyl and related opioids caused 70 per cent of nearly 108,000 overdose deaths in 2022.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Zambada oversaw the trafficking of “tens of thousands of pounds of drugs into the United States, along with related violence.” The US had offered a $15 million reward for his capture. 

Ismael El Mayo Zambada Net Worth

As per last year’s report, Zambada’s net worth is estimated at $3 billion, and his fortune stems from decades of global drug trafficking, money laundering, and investments in legitimate businesses such as real estate, agriculture, and construction, which served as fronts to conceal illicit profits. That wealth made him one of the most elusive and powerful figures in organised crime so far. (Inputs from Time Now World/Purefame)

ALSO READ:  From Kingpin to Convict: El Mayo Zambada Finally Pleads Guilty in U.S. Court

Ismael El Mayo Net worthIsmael El Mayo Zambada

Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth

Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth

Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth
Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth
Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth
Who is Ismael El Mayo Zambada? The Cartel Boss and His Billion-Dollar Net Worth

