Lame-duck Biden Pushed To Back Of APEC Summit Photo While Xi honored Up front

At the APEC summit in Lima, President Biden was placed in the back row of the family photo, while Chinese President Xi Jinping was given a front-and-center position.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru, over the weekend, President Joe Biden was relegated to the back corner of the annual family photo, a significant moment underscoring the diminished status of the world’s most powerful leader on the world stage. Last for the photograph as he arrived at 82 years old was Biden; Chinese President Xi Jinping was placed front and center next to host President Dina Boluarte of Peru.

Position in the photo seemed to restate his waning influence on the domestic and international fronts, which further gave him the tag of “super lame duck.” However, at least in such big events, Xi’s prominent placement would seem to be a statement on China’s rising geopolitical standing, which has come about after financing one of the world’s largest port projects for Peru.

The Snub: Background of Biden’s Role in APEC

What might interest the reader most is that the arrangement for APEC family photo of world leaders is alphabetical by country, but history has really shown that national positions in such gatherings are not cast in stone. While Biden was demoted, former President Donald Trump had been placed front and center when he attended the APEC summit in 2017, which was the only time he attended the gathering.

Placed in the third row, that was a small but noticeable incident in an overall trip chocked full of subtle humiliations. Less fanfare greeted Biden when Air Force One landed in South America compared to how Xi received him, further fitting the story of Biden’s waning political clout.

The Significance of Biden’s Last APEC Meeting

Biden’s trip to APEC marks the final page of the foreign policy agenda of his presidency. His third and last summit with Xi will address responsibly the management of the relations between the U.S. and China and a glut in the decrease in fentanyl-related overdose deaths-a result of an agreement by Xi last year to restrict the exports of the deadly drug.

Fentanyl has been an issue of contention in President Biden’s presidency, with over 223,000 Americans having died from overdoses in his first three years. Progress was made, but the republicans were quick to criticize for not acting sooner to curb the flow of fentanyl coming from China.

Biden’s Presidency and Relations with China

It has been defined by accusations he is “soft” on China, particularly given reports surrounding financial dealings with China involving his son Hunter and brother James Biden. Those claims were at the heart of an impeachment inquiry against Biden, although the House eventually dropped the probe after Biden’s reelection bid was confirmed in July.

The allegations against Biden suggest that the vice president may have used his position to further the interests of his family, adding to his already contentious relationships with China. A November 2017 email allegedly sent from the laptop of Hunter Biden outlined a deal involving a 10% cut for the “big guy” in a proposed venture with a Chinese government-linked energy company.

Xi’s Prime Position and Biden’s Troubled International Reputation

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, was given the head of state status at the APEC summit that proved to be a privilege: he is the one featured in the family photo, second from the left. Biden seemed to play into his image as the diminished figure in world politics; his age, political struggles at home, and the rise of China were all cited.

Despite the growing tension in the relationship between the U.S. and China, what stands out in the picture is the larger play of global power politics in which China, under Xi’s leadership, is asserting its domination.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Aims For Diplomatic Resolution To Conflict By 2025