Home > World > Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle

Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle

Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 07:05:08 IST

London [UK], September 6 (ANI/ WAM): Following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a major cabinet reshuffle.

In the shake-up, Yvette Cooper was named foreign minister. She replaces David Lammy, who will now serve as deputy prime minister and justice minister, according to a cabinet statement.

At the same time, Shabana Mahmood, the current justice minister, will take over Cooper’s former role as home secretary, which includes managing issues like illegal migration. (ANI/ WAM)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

