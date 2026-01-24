LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
Home > World > Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

At least seven people have died and 82 are missing after a rain-triggered landslide hit a village in Indonesia’s West Java province, with rescue teams racing against time amid warnings of more heavy rain.

Indonesia landslide kills 7 people and 82 are missing (Image: X/ geotechwar)
Indonesia landslide kills 7 people and 82 are missing (Image: X/ geotechwar)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 18:58:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia’s West Java province, Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, amid reports of heavy rain in the area. A local official said the landslide struck a village in West Bandung region.

You Might Be Interested In

The disaster has caused panic and fear among residents. Rescuers are trying to search for survivors trapped under mud and debris. The landslide was caused by days of heavy rainfall that is said to have weakened the soil in the hilly region which led to a sudden collapse of land that has buried homes and blocked roads.

“The number of missing persons is high, we will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today,” Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, told Reuters. He said rescue teams are working against time, but their efforts are being slowed by bad weather and unstable ground conditions.

You Might Be Interested In

According to local authorities, the landslide hit while many residents were inside their homes. Several houses were completely buried, while others were badly damaged. Survivors said that they heard a loud rumble before everything around them crashed down. Reports say that many people managed to escape just in time, however several are feared to be trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue teams have been called to action in Indonesia landslide

Rescue teams that include police, soldiers, disaster response workers and volunteers have been deployed to the affected village in West Bandung. Heavy machinery has been brought in to clear the rubble, however officials have said that progress is slow due to the risk of further landslides. In some areas, rescuers are using their hands and basic tools to avoid causing more damage.

Indonesia’s weather agency had previously warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java province for a week from Friday, local outlet Kompas.com reported. The warning had urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid steep slopes during the period of intense rainfall.

Emergency shelters have been set up for families who lost their homes, and food, drinking water, blankets and medical aid are being provided. Injured people are being treated at nearby hospitals, while others have been evacuated to safer locations as a precaution.

Indonesia is prone to landslides in rainy season

Indonesia frequently experiences landslides during the rainy season, especially in mountainous and forested regions. Experts say deforestation and uncontrolled development have increased the risk in recent years. Authorities have warned that if heavy rain continues, the death toll could rise further, and search operations may take longer.

For now, rescue teams remain focused on finding the missing as anxious families wait for news, hoping their loved ones will be pulled out alive.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: US Snow Storm: 180 Million On Alert, 8,300 Flights Cancelled, Power Lines Snap, Ice-Coated Roads Bring Havoc Across 18 States

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 6:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: indonesialatest newslatest world news

RELATED News

Who Is Vijay Kumar? Indian-Origin Man Murders Wife And 3 Family Members In Georgia As Children Hide In Closet

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Major Airlines Cancel Middle East Flights As Trump Sends Massive Naval Armada To The Region

US Snow Storm: 180 Million On Alert, 8,300 Flights Cancelled, Power Lines Snap, Ice-Coated Roads Bring Havoc Across 18 States

Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, ‘Path To Take Them Off…’

Husband Kills Indian-Origin Wife, 3 Relatives In US, 12-Year-Old Son Hides In Closet, Calls 911 – What Triggered The Bloodbath?

LATEST NEWS

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

IndiGo Takes Big Step After Massive Flight Chaos, Vacates 700+ Flight Slots Following DGCA Clampdown – What We Know

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Who is Ashma Begum? Assam Woman Arrested For Posing As Diplomat, Using Forged Embassy Plates Ahead Of Republic Day

Alert for Vehicle Owners: Pending Toll Fee May Stop Your Sale and NOC – Check New Rules

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch
Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch
Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch
Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

QUICK LINKS