Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia’s West Java province, Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, amid reports of heavy rain in the area. A local official said the landslide struck a village in West Bandung region.

The disaster has caused panic and fear among residents. Rescuers are trying to search for survivors trapped under mud and debris. The landslide was caused by days of heavy rainfall that is said to have weakened the soil in the hilly region which led to a sudden collapse of land that has buried homes and blocked roads.

“The number of missing persons is high, we will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today,” Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, told Reuters. He said rescue teams are working against time, but their efforts are being slowed by bad weather and unstable ground conditions.

According to local authorities, the landslide hit while many residents were inside their homes. Several houses were completely buried, while others were badly damaged. Survivors said that they heard a loud rumble before everything around them crashed down. Reports say that many people managed to escape just in time, however several are feared to be trapped beneath the debris.

M4.3 earthquake hits Teluk Palu area (Minahassa Peninsula, Sulawesi), per BMKG. #gempa #longsor And in West Java’s Pasirlangu, Cisarua (West Bandung) landslide: 8 killed, 82 missing, 23 rescued from 113 affected (34 families). Triggered by heavy rain at 2:30 AM Jan 24; SAR… pic.twitter.com/vGBNdiFWsl — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) January 24, 2026

Rescue teams have been called to action in Indonesia landslide

Rescue teams that include police, soldiers, disaster response workers and volunteers have been deployed to the affected village in West Bandung. Heavy machinery has been brought in to clear the rubble, however officials have said that progress is slow due to the risk of further landslides. In some areas, rescuers are using their hands and basic tools to avoid causing more damage.

Indonesia’s weather agency had previously warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java province for a week from Friday, local outlet Kompas.com reported. The warning had urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid steep slopes during the period of intense rainfall.

Emergency shelters have been set up for families who lost their homes, and food, drinking water, blankets and medical aid are being provided. Injured people are being treated at nearby hospitals, while others have been evacuated to safer locations as a precaution.

Indonesia is prone to landslides in rainy season

Indonesia frequently experiences landslides during the rainy season, especially in mountainous and forested regions. Experts say deforestation and uncontrolled development have increased the risk in recent years. Authorities have warned that if heavy rain continues, the death toll could rise further, and search operations may take longer.

For now, rescue teams remain focused on finding the missing as anxious families wait for news, hoping their loved ones will be pulled out alive.

(With inputs from Reuters)

