Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], September 13 (ANI): The Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition 2025 (SAJEX 2025), the first-of-its-kind and largest international B2B jewellery exhibition in the Kingdom, was inaugurated on Thursday at the Jeddah Superdome with over 200 exhibitors from India and other countries showcasing fine jewellery, gemstones and innovative designs.

Underlining the complementarities between the two economies, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said the exposition highlights the role of the Strategic Partnership Council in shaping bilateral engagement and will deepen industry-to-industry linkages.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali, in his opening remarks, pointed to the immense potential for cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the gems and jewellery sector. From the Saudi side, Khalid Al-Sheddi from the Ministry of Investment noted that SAJEX comes at the right time to build stronger trade and investment ties in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The inauguration was attended by Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, senior Saudi officials, chambers of commerce from Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh, representatives from leading Saudi and Indian businesses, and members of the diplomatic corps.

A special message from Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, wishing success for the exposition, was also read out at the ceremony.

Further at the event, a specially curated jewellery-apparel show, designed by Indian Designer Ashfaq & his creative team with support from Saudi partners, was also displayed alongside a captivating live musical performance by an Indian cultural troupe VIHARA.

SAJEX 2025, being held from 11-13 September 2025, provides an unparalleled platform for showcasing products, facilitating business networking, and forging long-term partnerships in the Middle East jewellery market. Business entities are invited to explore the exhibition and discover new opportunities. (ANI)

