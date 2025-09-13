Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
Home > World > Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 02:08:04 IST

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], September 13 (ANI): The Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition 2025 (SAJEX 2025), the first-of-its-kind and largest international B2B jewellery exhibition in the Kingdom, was inaugurated on Thursday at the Jeddah Superdome with over 200 exhibitors from India and other countries showcasing fine jewellery, gemstones and innovative designs.

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Underlining the complementarities between the two economies, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said the exposition highlights the role of the Strategic Partnership Council in shaping bilateral engagement and will deepen industry-to-industry linkages.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali, in his opening remarks, pointed to the immense potential for cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the gems and jewellery sector. From the Saudi side, Khalid Al-Sheddi from the Ministry of Investment noted that SAJEX comes at the right time to build stronger trade and investment ties in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The inauguration was attended by Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, senior Saudi officials, chambers of commerce from Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh, representatives from leading Saudi and Indian businesses, and members of the diplomatic corps.

A special message from Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, wishing success for the exposition, was also read out at the ceremony.

Further at the event, a specially curated jewellery-apparel show, designed by Indian Designer Ashfaq & his creative team with support from Saudi partners, was also displayed alongside a captivating live musical performance by an Indian cultural troupe VIHARA.

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

SAJEX 2025, being held from 11-13 September 2025, provides an unparalleled platform for showcasing products, facilitating business networking, and forging long-term partnerships in the Middle East jewellery market. Business entities are invited to explore the exhibition and discover new opportunities. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-saudi-relationsindia-saudi-tiessaudi-arabia-jewellery-exposition-2025

RELATED News

Stabbing victims hospitalised in moderate serious condition
Missouri Senate Approves Donald Trump-Backed New GOP Redistricting Plan
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes oath as interim PM

LATEST NEWS

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
A Brave Exploration of Witch
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
Matcha vs Green Tea- Which Is Healthier For Your Body and Mind?
Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah

QUICK LINKS