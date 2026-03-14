Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump Ally And Controversial Far-Right Activist Who Referred To Indian Immigrants As ‘Third-World Invaders’

Laura Loomer, a controversial American far right activist and commentator, has recently drawn attention ahead of her planned visit to New Delhi. Loomer has engaged in political sentiments on immigration, Islam and world politics and has amassed a large fan base within the online activism and media platform. She was born in 1993 in Tucson, Arizona, and she studied broadcast journalism at Barry University in Florida and first appeared in the limelight by working with the activist group Project Veritas before later joining the Canadian right wing establishment, Rebel Media. Loomer is a very controversial person in American politics over the years due to her confrontational nature and controversial statements.

Laura Loomer: What Did She Say About Indians?

Her future visit to India has led to the fresh scrutiny of her earlier statements on the same issues of Indians and immigration. Loomer previously wrote negative posts on social media about the H-1B visa program and referred to Indian immigrants in the United States as third world invaders, also condemned by many on the internet. The remarks were racist and offensive to the critics and the Indian-American community who accused her of propagating anti-immigrant rhetoric. The scandal resurfaced once more when some post reports indicated that she had removed some of the old posts that were directed against India and Indians before she was scheduled to visit the Indian capital.

Laura Loomer: Trump Ally



Nevertheless, Loomer has still managed to be active in conservative political matters and online discussions in spite of constant criticism. She has been a frequent supporter of the right wing political movements in the United States and is well known as a close ally of the US President Donald Trump. Her activism has involved political commentary, protest, and controversial posts on social media, which often spark controversy. The calculated decision of Loomer to travel to New Delhi has thus turned out to be an issue of discussion in India and in other countries as critics have been found doubting why she is invited in India considering her previous statements about Indians, yet supporters have said that she is still a prominent voice within the American conservative community.

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