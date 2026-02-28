LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks

‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks

US and Israel launched major combat operations in Iran under Trump’s command. Daylight strikes hit Tehran and sensitive sites, demonstrating US military power, warning Iran, and pressuring nuclear negotiations amid global tension.

Trump's Reaction (Pic:'X')
Trump's Reaction (Pic:'X')

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 28, 2026 14:32:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks

US Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran: Trump Takes the Stage

The United States has commenced major combat operations with Israel to combat imminent threats from Iran, according to US President Donald Trump, who made this announcement on Saturday. Israel designated its operation as “Lion’s Roar,” which proved to be a successful name choice.

The attacks on Tehran occurred during daylight hours, with tall smoke clouds spreading across the city. The initial explosions took place close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices, one of Iran’s most highly protected sites, while reports indicate that multiple locations throughout the nation experienced attacks from a precisely organized mission.

You Might Be Interested In

US officials, who spoke under conditions of anonymity, confirmed American military participation in the conflict but withheld specific information about their operations. The White House maintained silence, allowing the public to observe the ongoing conflict. Khamenei’s recent absence from public events has created an atmosphere of uncertainty.

The military demonstration, which Trump presents as a show of power, includes his entire naval force together with fighter jets and aircraft carriers. The Iraqi government completely restricted its airspace after closing all roads that connect to Khamenei’s residence. Israeli forces targeted military installations, government facilities, and intelligence networks, creating a dangerous situation that keeps all parties in suspense as they anticipate Trump’s subsequent actions.

Trump’s “No-Nukes, No Mercy” Message to Iran

US President Donald Trump declared that US military operations had started in Iran because he wanted to hold the Iranian government accountable for its 40 years of aggressive behavior, its support of terrorist activities, and its pursuit of nuclear weapons. He described how the United States military mission destroyed all parts of Iran’s missile program, Navy, and terrorist networks to ensure the safety of American military personnel, their allies, and the national security of the United States.

Trump used the Midnight Hammer operations as an example to demonstrate to Iran that nuclear weapon development would lead to severe consequences, while offering protection to those who disarmed their military equipment. He called on Iranian citizens to stay safe and suggested they use this moment to create change. He wanted to show the United States’ military power, which would lead to his victory in the operation, while presenting the mission as a righteous, decisive, and future-defining endeavor.

Here’s How Trump Warned Before Ending His Speech

To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death. So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death. Finally, to the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want. So let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass. May God bless the brave men and women of America’s armed forces. May God bless the United States of America. May God bless you all. Thank you.

(With Inputs From X)

Also Read: Why The US And Israel Bombed Iran And How Trump’s Masterstroke Shapes This Escalation? Explained

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah khameneidonald trumpglobal-securityhome-hero-pos-3international conflictIran nuclear threatIran retaliationIsrael strikes IranMiddle East escalationmilitary buildupregional-stabilityTehran attackTrump masterstrokeUS military IranUS-Israel alliance

RELATED News

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Iran Hits American Bases After US-Israel Bomb Tehran: Explosions Reported in Saudi, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan – What We Know So Far As Tensions Rise In Middle East

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, Feb 28: How US-Iran War Could Impact Gold-Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise Latest Rate

CMF Headphone Pro Review: Effective ANC, Tactile Controls, And 100-Hour Battery Life; How Do These Rs 6,999 Headphones Perform?

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks
‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks
‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks
‘Lay Down Your Arms or Face Certain Death’, Stay Inside Your Home There Will Bombs Droping Every Where’: US Strikes Iran – Trump’s Lion’s Roar Operation Rocks Tehran, Geopolitical Tension Peaks

QUICK LINKS