US Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran: Trump Takes the Stage

The United States has commenced major combat operations with Israel to combat imminent threats from Iran, according to US President Donald Trump, who made this announcement on Saturday. Israel designated its operation as “Lion’s Roar,” which proved to be a successful name choice.

The attacks on Tehran occurred during daylight hours, with tall smoke clouds spreading across the city. The initial explosions took place close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices, one of Iran’s most highly protected sites, while reports indicate that multiple locations throughout the nation experienced attacks from a precisely organized mission.

US officials, who spoke under conditions of anonymity, confirmed American military participation in the conflict but withheld specific information about their operations. The White House maintained silence, allowing the public to observe the ongoing conflict. Khamenei’s recent absence from public events has created an atmosphere of uncertainty.

The military demonstration, which Trump presents as a show of power, includes his entire naval force together with fighter jets and aircraft carriers. The Iraqi government completely restricted its airspace after closing all roads that connect to Khamenei’s residence. Israeli forces targeted military installations, government facilities, and intelligence networks, creating a dangerous situation that keeps all parties in suspense as they anticipate Trump’s subsequent actions.

Trump’s “No-Nukes, No Mercy” Message to Iran

US President Donald Trump declared that US military operations had started in Iran because he wanted to hold the Iranian government accountable for its 40 years of aggressive behavior, its support of terrorist activities, and its pursuit of nuclear weapons. He described how the United States military mission destroyed all parts of Iran’s missile program, Navy, and terrorist networks to ensure the safety of American military personnel, their allies, and the national security of the United States.

Trump used the Midnight Hammer operations as an example to demonstrate to Iran that nuclear weapon development would lead to severe consequences, while offering protection to those who disarmed their military equipment. He called on Iranian citizens to stay safe and suggested they use this moment to create change. He wanted to show the United States’ military power, which would lead to his victory in the operation, while presenting the mission as a righteous, decisive, and future-defining endeavor.

Here’s How Trump Warned Before Ending His Speech

To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death. So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death. Finally, to the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want. So let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass. May God bless the brave men and women of America’s armed forces. May God bless the United States of America. May God bless you all. Thank you.

