LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ligue 1 Standings

Ligue 1 Standings

Ligue 1 Standings
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 02:23:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 24 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Marseille 8 6 0 2 21 7 18 2 Paris SG 8 5 2 1 16 8 17 ………………………………… 3 Strasbourg 8 5 1 2 17 10 16 ………………………………… 4 Lens 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 ………………………………… 5 Lyon 8 5 0 3 11 8 15 6 Lille 8 4 2 2 16 10 14 ………………………………… 7 Monaco 8 4 2 2 17 13 14 8 Toulouse 8 4 1 3 15 12 13 9 Rennes 8 2 5 1 11 12 11 10 Nice 8 3 2 3 12 14 11 11 Paris 9 3 1 5 14 17 10 12 Brest 8 2 3 3 14 14 9 13 Nantes 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 14 Lorient 8 2 2 4 12 19 8 15 Auxerre 8 2 1 5 7 12 7 16 Le Havre 8 1 3 4 10 16 6 17 Angers 8 1 3 4 4 12 6 ………………………………… 18 Metz 8 0 2 6 5 20 2 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Newmont Said To Eye Deal For Barrick’S Prized Nevada Assets- Bloomberg News

ONTARIO PREMIER FORD SAYS PROVINCE WILL PAUSE U.S. AD CAMPAIGN MONDAY SO TRADE TALKS CAN RESUME

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

UPDATE 1-US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

LATEST NEWS

US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oil slips on skepticism about US commitment to Russian oil sanctions

Caught On CCTV: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant, Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike In Bengaluru

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

Serena Williams and Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

US dollar set for modest weekly gain after soft inflation data

Tennis legend Serena Williams and economist Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

Ligue 1 Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ligue 1 Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ligue 1 Standings
Ligue 1 Standings
Ligue 1 Standings
Ligue 1 Standings

QUICK LINKS