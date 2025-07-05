Manga’s July 5 Japan Earthquake Prediction, Will It Come True?

Ryo Tatsuki’s prediction of ‘’Mega Earthquake from the 1999 manga ‘The Future I saw‘ has stirred havoc among people amidst the recent earthquakes in Japan. After Tatsuki’s earlier work seemingly foresaw the 2011 disaster, she earned her the nickname “Japan’s Baba Vanga”

Manga’s July 5 Japan Earthquake Prophecy

As per the Manga’s prophecy, a disastrous earthquake will hit Japan on July 5, further warning a huge tsunami will hit the countries from the pacific ocean. The prophecy gained attention as Tatsuki earlier predicted the tsunami and earthquake of Japan in 2011, she dismissed the speculations and called herself as “not a prophet”. This statement was reported by her publisher, saying that the mega earthquake may not happen.

Social media platforms, particularly in East Asia, have flooded fears with hashtags like #July5Disaster trending widely.

Japan has already experienced 159 earthquakes on July 4, 2025 and into the early morning of July 5, around the Adjacent Sea of Tokara Islands and others recorded near Fukushima, Chiba, Iwate, Hyuganada, and Ibarai.

This intense seismic flurry has fueled widespread public anxiety, especially as it coincides with a viral “July 5 Japan prediction earthquake” from the manga.

Manga Prediction And Seismic Activity Fuels Panic In Japan

Over 1,000 minor tremors have been recorded in the region over the past fortnight, further engaging Tatsuki’s prediction of July 5 mega earthquake. While no tsunami warnings were issued for the recent quake, the seismic activity has led to a drop in tourism with a reported 30–50% drop in travel bookings from nearby countries and flight cancellations.

Further public concern has hiked because of the recent 5.5 magnitude earthquake near the Tokara Islands on July 3, 2025.

Manga Prophecy VS Scientific Consensus: Earthquakes Can’t Be Predicted

Although the Manga prediction was right once, scientifically it is impossible to predict an earthquake. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has clearly stated that predicting earthquakes with specific dates, times, or locations is impossible, dismissing the manga’s prophecy. Instead of creating panic, the JMA urges the public to rely on official advisories.

Professor Naoya Sekiya from the University of Tokyo has advised people to be prepared for sisters at any time instead of getting anxious by unsupported predictions.

