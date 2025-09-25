Hooker From Hell? Manhattan Serial Killer Tabitha Bundrick Allegedly Drugged And Killed 3 Men, You Won’t Believe How She Lured Them

Manhattan Serial Killing Case: A case of serial killings has come to light in Manhattan over the past week. Tabitha Bundrick, 38, has been accused of killing three men while attempting to drug and rob them of cash, phones, and sneakers. Bundrick was indicted on Wednesday in Manhattan, facing 11 counts including murder, robbery, burglary, and assault. The indictment outlines her alleged methods, which took place between 2023 and 2024. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody.

Who is Tabitha Bundrick?

Described by the New York Post as a “hooker from hell,” Bundrick allegedly lured men by offering sex in exchange for money. According to the indictment, she would lead victims into vacant apartments she had broken into, knock them unconscious, and attempt to rob them. Bundrick reportedly told her victims the drugs she administered were cocaine to make them more willing to ingest them.

Three incidents turned fatal when the victims overdosed on fentanyl-laced drugs that Bundrick allegedly forced them to consume.

Prosecutor’s Statement

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran detailed Bundrick’s actions, saying, “She was encouraging them, pushing them to take these drugs even though the deceased victim says he’s never done these drugs before. And then she encourages him to do it, to do it again and do it again a third time.”

On April 20, 2023, Bundrick lured two men in Washington Heights with promises of sex and drugs, giving them fentanyl-laced cocaine. The following day, one man discovered his friend, 42-year-old Mario Paullan, dead with their belongings missing.

On September 27, 2023, in Washington Heights, Bundrick allegedly gave 39-year-old Miguel Navez fentanyl-laced drugs. He was found dead days later, with his possessions stolen.

On February 25, 2024, Bundrick reportedly followed 34-year-old Abrihan Fernandez to his apartment, administered fentanyl-laced drugs, and stole several large bags.

Legal Proceedings Against Tabitha Bundrick

Bundrick was previously arrested earlier this year on federal drug charges related to the three deaths. She was sentenced in August to 157 months in prison after pleading guilty to the drug offenses. With the new murder charges, her potential prison term could increase significantly.

Her defense lawyers maintain that the deaths were unintentional, arguing that Bundrick made a “poor decision when she shared her drugs with men who were just ‘looking for a good time.’”

