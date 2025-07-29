Shooting at Manhattan Office Tower Housing NFL and Financial Firms Leaves at Least 2 Injured

At least two people, including a New York City police officer, were shot Monday evening inside a Midtown Manhattan office building that houses major financial firms and the National Football League, The Associated Press reported. A source told the US-based news agency on the condition of anonymity that the victims‘ conditions were not immediately known.

The Fire Department of New York said that emergency crews rushed to the Park Avenue building around 6:30 pm following a report of someone shot at. “We were called… for a report of someone shot,” the NY Fire Department spokesperson reportedly said without elaborating on the details.

(This is a breaking news story)