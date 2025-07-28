Home > World > Reno Casino Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured, Suspect in Custody

Reno Casino Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured, Suspect in Custody

A police-involved shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno left multiple people injured early Monday. Authorities confirmed the suspect, an adult male, is in custody and was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released the number or conditions of those hurt in the incident.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 28, 2025 22:31:34 IST

A police-involved shooting early Monday morning at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, left multiple people injured, with  a suspect taken in custody, The Associated Press reported. The incident reportedly took place around 7:30 am near the casino’s valet entrance.

According to the report, Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson said an adult male suspect was apprehended and later hospitalised. His condition remains unknown. “Multiple people were shot,” Johnson reportedly said. 

A spokesperson for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the shooting involved an officer at the Grand Sierra Resort, as reported by the US-based news agency.

Mayor Reacts to Shooting

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve expressed sympathy for the victims and frustration over gun violence in the US. “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community,” Schieve wrote in a social media post.

“Reno is strong, but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation.”

Incidentally, Monday’s shooting comes just a day after multiple people were stabbed at a Walmart store in Michigan, with the authorities seeking to charge the suspect with terrorism and multiple counts of assault.

It also comes as a married couple – Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41 – was found dead on a walking trail at Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park early Sunday. 

According to Arkansas State Police, the couple was hiking with their two young daughters when the incident took place. 

