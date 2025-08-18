Marco Rubio Warns China Sanctions on Russian Oil Could Backfire Globally

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that sanctioning a country like China for buying Russian oil could create global problems. His remarks come shortly after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Indian goods by another 25% over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio was asked if Europe could face sanctions for continuing to buy Russian oil. He explained that secondary sanctions carry major risks. Using China as an example, Rubio said that if Washington moved to block Russian oil sales to Beijing, China would simply refine that oil and release it into the global market. That would push up prices for everyone, since countries would either pay more for that refined oil or struggle to find an alternative supply.

U.S. Official says Washington Ponders Bill to Sanction India-China for Oil Purchase from Russia

Rubio also mentioned a Senate bill that proposes sanctioning nations like India and China for their oil trade with Russia. He added that some European countries had already expressed concerns about such plans.

These remarks have reignited criticism that India is being unfairly singled out. Earlier this month, Trump raised tariffs on Indian imports from 25% to 50%. New Delhi strongly protested the move, pointing out that many countries continue to buy Russian oil but only India was being targeted.

When Trump was asked about this, he said it was “only been 8 hours” since the new measures were announced and hinted at more secondary sanctions coming in the future.

Will Donald Trump Impose Additional Tariffs on Some Countries?

However, after a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump appeared to soften his tone. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said that the talks had eased some of his concerns about raising tariffs further on countries doing business with Moscow.

Meanwhile, Trump recently extended the tariff deadline for China by another 90 days. The deadline, which was supposed to end on August 12, now gives Beijing more time. Currently, the US has a 30% tariff on Chinese imports. This includes a 10% base tariff, along with an additional 20% linked to fentanyl-related restrictions introduced earlier this year.

