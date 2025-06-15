Mark Carney And Donald Trump Prepare For Key Engagements At G7 Summit

As preparations for the G7 Summit intensify, world leaders have started touching down in Alberta, Canada, for a series of crucial bilateral meetings. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s day-long diplomatic schedule underlines the urgency of global conversations unfolding in the lead-up to the high-profile event in Kananaskis.

Carney will begin his engagements in Calgary before heading to the summit venue in the mountainous region of Kananaskis for further talks with global counterparts.

Carney’s Bilateral Meetings Set the Tone for G7

The Canadian Prime Minister’s schedule on June 13 is stacked with strategic discussions aimed at building consensus ahead of the multilateral summit. His first major engagement is with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a meeting expected to focus on Pacific cooperation, trade, and climate response.

This will be followed by a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Discussions between the two leaders are likely to cover global health equity and support for the Global South on issues like energy and economic resilience.

Later in the evening, Carney will engage with the Treaty 7 First Nations in Kananaskis, signaling Canada’s effort to spotlight Indigenous inclusion in global policy dialogues.

His final meeting of the day will be with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Topics here may include security coordination in Europe, energy diversification, and AI regulation.

Mark Carney’s Full Schedule for June 13

Here is the detailed schedule for Prime Minister Carney’s diplomatic engagements before the G7 Summit officially begins:

3:30 p.m. – Arrival in Calgary, Alberta

4:30 p.m. – Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

5:15 p.m. – Meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

7:30 p.m. – Meeting with Treaty 7 First Nations representatives (Kananaskis, Alberta)

8:30 p.m. – Meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Modi-Carney Meeting May Reset India-Canada Ties

A key bilateral expected on the summit sidelines is between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mark Carney. Modi will arrive in Kananaskis after visiting Cyprus, marking his first official trip to Canada in ten years.

The meeting, as announced by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, is being seen as a step toward mending ties after a prolonged diplomatic standoff.

“A reset based on mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns” is how the ministry framed this pivotal conversation.

The diplomatic rift deepened after former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. India strongly rejected the claim as “absurd” and criticized Ottawa for accommodating extremist elements.

Modi and Carney’s first phone interaction on June 6 was followed by the announcement of this summit meeting. It is expected to be an important signal toward normalizing strained relations, which saw both nations expelling diplomats and halting high-level exchanges.

With both sides now in the process of naming new envoys and senior security officials in contact, the meeting is seen as an opportunity to restore balance in a relationship deeply rooted in people-to-people links and growing economic cooperation.

Trump to Address Media During G7 Summit

In parallel, former U.S. President Donald J. Trump will also be present at the summit and is scheduled to host a press conference in Kananaskis.

Date : Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time : 5:30 PM MDT

Venue : Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, 1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis Village, Alberta

Trump’s address is likely to offer his views on the summit’s key themes, including global economic strategies, energy security, and technological regulation.

G7 Summit to Address Critical Global Issues

As the summit officially begins on June 16, leaders from the G7 nations will deliberate on a wide range of global challenges.

The agenda is expected to include climate action, artificial intelligence governance, supply chain resilience, and geopolitical security, among other urgent matters.

With bilateral and multilateral talks unfolding against the backdrop of the Canadian Rockies, the 2025 G7 Summit could mark a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, particularly with renewed focus on cooperation, reconciliation, and collective action.

