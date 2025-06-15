Live Tv
PM Narendra Modi’s 5-Day Visit To Cyprus, Canada & Croatia: Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a five-day, three-nation visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia. The tour includes bilateral meetings, participation in the G-7 Summit in Canada, and India’s first-ever official visit to Croatia. The trip is seen as a diplomatic push to deepen partnerships and discuss global challenges like terrorism, technology, and energy security.

Last Updated: June 15, 2025 11:04:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on a five-day visit to three nations—Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia—beginning June 15. This marks his first international trip following Operation Sindoor, the targeted counter-terrorism airstrikes in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

The official tour is being seen as a strategic effort to reinforce diplomatic ties and bolster India’s global image on key international platforms.

Cyprus Visit: Reaffirming Mediterranean Partnerships

Modi’s tour kicks off with a two-day stop in Cyprus from June 15 to 16, a country no Indian Prime Minister has visited in over two decades. His itinerary begins with an arrival in Larnaca, followed by a business leaders’ meeting in Limassol and a dinner hosted by President Nikos Christodoulides.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus June 15-16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol.”

On June 16, Modi will take part in formal engagements with President Christodoulides, including a ceremonial welcome, high-level talks, and joint press statements, followed by a presidential lunch.

The MEA underlined that the visit aims to “deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.”

Canada G-7 Summit: Diplomacy Amidst Tension

Next, PM Modi will head to Canada to join the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis from June 16 to 17. The invitation came from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney via a phone call on June 6.

This will mark Modi’s sixth straight appearance at the prestigious summit, where he will engage in discussions on critical global issues including the AI-energy relationship, quantum technologies, energy security, and innovation.

During the summit, PM Modi will meet not just G-7 leaders, but also heads of other invited nations and global institutions. Several bilateral meetings are also scheduled on the sidelines.

This visit to Canada comes at a sensitive juncture. India and Canada have faced strained ties since 2023 after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, recent developments suggest both nations are looking to mend the relationship. “India, Canada vibrant democracies, bound by shared commitment to rule of law,” the MEA stated, pointing to potential reconciliation talks during the summit.

The MEA noted that “the upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer India and Canada an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and global issues.”

Croatia Leg: Strengthening EU Engagement

The final stop in PM Modi’s tour is Croatia on June 18—the first time an Indian Prime Minister will officially visit the country.

The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. PM Modi is scheduled to meet both PM Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic for bilateral discussions.

This leg of the tour is intended to open new diplomatic and economic pathways between India and Croatia, while also enhancing India’s broader connection with the European Union.

According to officials, “This will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.”

Full Schedule of PM Modi’s 5-Day Tour

Cyprus | June 15–16, 2025

  • 15 June:
    • 14:25 – Arrival at Larnaca International Airport
    • 18:30–19:15 – Meeting with business leaders in Limassol
    • 19:30 – Dinner hosted by the President of Cyprus
  • 16 June:
    • 09:45–11:20 – Bilateral engagements with President Nikos Christodoulides (Ceremonial welcome, restricted and delegation-level talks, followed by press statements)
    • 12:15 – Lunch hosted by the President
    • 14:10 – Departure for Calgary, Canada

Canada | June 16–17, 2025

  • 16 June:
    • Arrival in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada
    • Participation in the G-7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
    • Bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the summit
  • 17 June:
    • Continuation of G-7 sessions
    • Further bilateral engagements with G-7 leaders and heads of international organisations

Croatia | June 18, 2025

  • 18 June:
    • Arrival in Croatia
    • Official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
    • Bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Plenkovic
    • Meeting with the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic

Return to India | June 19, 2025

PM Modi will return to India on June 19 after concluding his historic first visit to Croatia.

