PM Modi In Cyprus: Indian Community Lauds Efforts To Promote Yoga And Ayurveda

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a significant visit to Cyprus, the Indian diaspora in the Mediterranean nation is voicing admiration for his role in globally promoting India’s ancient practices of Yoga and Ayurveda.

The upcoming visit has sparked anticipation among Indians and wellness enthusiasts living in Cyprus, who view it as a proud moment for India’s cultural outreach.

Yoga and Ayurveda in Focus During Cyprus Visit

Athena Chatzikyriou, the founder of JAPA Ayurveda and Yoga, highlighted the growing excitement in the wellness circles across Cyprus and Europe due to PM Modi’s visit.

She explained that the name ‘JAPA’ comes from Sanskrit, meaning ‘chant’, symbolizing the integration of Yoga and Ayurveda in daily life. She emphasized how vital these practices are in today’s world, especially in the European context.

“JAPA is a Sanskrit word meaning ‘chant’ — it reflects our commitment to combining Yoga and Ayurveda in daily life. Europe needs this ancient wisdom now more than ever. We are delighted that India’s heritage is becoming more accessible in Cyprus and across Europe,” she said.

Chatzikyriou credited Modi for the international recognition of Yoga, stating that his personal involvement has elevated its presence on the world stage.

“When you say Yoga, you think of Modi Ji. He has brought Yoga to the world stage and that gives all of us immense motivation. We are truly happy and grateful for his visit. Please keep promoting Ayurveda and Yoga.”

PM Modi’s Role in Boosting Global Awareness of Ayurveda

Echoing similar sentiments, Ashish Bhatt, an Ayurvedic therapist in Cyprus, welcomed the upcoming visit with enthusiasm.

He said the Prime Minister’s presence would contribute greatly to the awareness and acceptance of Indian wellness sciences in Cyprus.

“It’s a moment of great happiness for us. PM Modi’s presence will certainly bring more awareness to Ayurveda and Indian wellness traditions here in Cyprus,” he noted.

The Indian community believes the visit comes at a symbolic time, especially with International Yoga Day drawing near. Many in the wellness sector hope the visit will mark a renewed cultural bridge between India and the Mediterranean region.

International Yoga Day and Cultural Diplomacy

With International Yoga Day around the corner, the timing of the visit is seen as a diplomatic masterstroke. The Indian diaspora views it as an opportunity to amplify India’s soft power through its ancient practices.

Yoga sessions, cultural events, and discussions on Ayurveda are being planned in Cyprus to coincide with the visit. The community is gearing up to use the moment as a showcase of India’s contribution to global wellness.

PM Modi’s international tours have often included cultural engagements that underline India’s civilizational contributions, and the Cyprus leg is expected to do the same.

PM Modi’s Three-Nation Tour to Strengthen Global Ties

Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Cyprus is part of a broader diplomatic tour from June 15 to 19, which will also include Canada and Croatia. The journey will span key strategic regions, including the Mediterranean, North America, and Eastern Europe.

The visit to Cyprus, scheduled for June 15 and 16, comes at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. It marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in more than two decades, and only the third such visit since India gained independence.

Indian officials have indicated that cultural diplomacy and economic cooperation will be key points of discussion. However, for the Indian diaspora in Cyprus, the visit carries emotional value, tying together identity, heritage, and pride in India’s growing global presence.

