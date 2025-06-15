US Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration Overshadowed By ‘No Kings’ Demonstrations

US Army celebrated its 250th anniversary with a fireworks display over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The show was moved ahead of its original schedule due to the threat of thunderstorms and took place while it was still daylight. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump observed the event from a viewing area along with top officials and special guests.

‘No Kings’ Protests Emerge as Counter Voice

As the military celebration took place in Washington, large-scale demonstrations gathered momentum under the slogan “No Kings.” Around 50,000 people participated in the protests across New York City, according to a law enforcement official.

Authorities reported eight arrests, all occurring in lower Manhattan. The protests were not limited to New York. Similar rallies were held in other parts of the country, including downtown Los Angeles, where recent immigration protests had already created a charged atmosphere.

The protests served as a pointed response to the symbolic nature of the military display and reflected concerns about increasing centralization of power and nationalistic expressions.

Trump Puts Military Front and Center on Army Birthday

President Trump used the Army’s milestone to deliver a powerful patriotic message, placing the military at the center of the national celebration. A large-scale military showcase featuring tanks, troops, and aerial flyovers was staged to reflect America’s strength.

“The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud,” Trump told Army personnel in Washington.

Trump has long expressed admiration for military parades, especially after attending France’s Bastille Day parade in 2017. During his first term, the idea of holding a similar event in the US was postponed due to concerns over cost and appearance. The Army’s 250th anniversary, which happened to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday, presented a new opportunity for such a display.

“Every other country celebrates their victories. It’s about time America did, too,” Trump said, as he praised what he called a magnificent display of military power.

Tribute to Veterans and Fallen Heroes Stands Out

Throughout his speech, Trump took time to honor those who have served, especially the veterans and the soldiers who lost their lives in battle.

“We love you, we honor you and we salute your noble service to our flag and to our country,” he said, expressing gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice.

He described the Army’s role in shaping the course of world history in vivid terms. “The US Army has driven bayonets into the heart of sinister empires, crushed the ambitions of evil tyrants beneath the threads of American tanks. It’s done so well, it’s done so much, and sent the devil himself flying into full retreat.”

As part of the ceremony, Trump and the First Lady were given a folded flag that had flown over the Capitol during the day’s events. The evening ended with a live performance of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” a patriotic song that has long been associated with military pride.

Celebration and Protest Reflect a Nation in Contrast

The Army’s historic celebration and the widespread protests illustrated two very different moods across the nation. While Washington displayed symbols of power and patriotism, voices of dissent gathered in city streets to challenge the very notion of leadership being celebrated.

The “No Kings” movement raised questions about the balance of authority and the meaning of national pride in modern America. As some cheered tanks rolling by, others marched to defend democratic ideals and question centralized power.

These events highlighted the ongoing tension in the country between honoring tradition and confronting the future. As the US Army marks 250 years of service, the nation continues to navigate how it expresses loyalty, power, and freedom.

