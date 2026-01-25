Mark Carney Pushes ‘Buy Canadian’ Campaign As Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs, Says ‘We Will Focus On What We Can Control’

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada has responded to United States President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat which would impose 100 percent tariffs on Canadian products by asking Canadians to purchase Canadian products.

What Did Mark Carney Say?

Carney declared that Canada will concentrate on its manageable aspects in his social media video statement which he shared through platform X. He warned that the country currently faces economic danger from international sources while he urged Canadians to support local businesses and industries to strengthen their domestic markets. ‘We can’t control what other nations do. Our best customers will come from within our business. Our commitment involves purchasing and constructing Canadian products.’ Carney used the initiative to create job protection and economic stability.







What Did Trump Say?

Trump issued his warning during a period when North American trade relations faced increasing tension and Canada expanded its financial connections with Asian countries. On Saturday the US president warned Ottawa against enhancing its relationship with Beijing because he would impose massive trade sanctions if Canada signed additional pacts with China. Trump used the term ‘Governor’ to address Carney while stating that Canada would face a full 100 percent tariff on all goods that entered the United States through a Chinese export drop-off port. He wrote on Truth Social that China would destroy Canadian businesses and the entire Canadian way of life if such trade agreements were established. Trump accused Canada of blocking his proposed ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system for Greenland while Canadian officials increased their economic ties with China.

How Did This Whole Conflict Begin?

The conflict emerged after Carney visited Beijing to restore economic relations between Canada and its second largest trading partner which follows the United States. The visit established a framework which will decrease tariffs on specific Canadian agricultural products while establishing import limits for Chinese electric vehicles to Canada and creating opportunities for enhanced Chinese investment. Carney described his talks with Beijing as ‘predictable’ and ‘realistic’ and ‘respectful’ because he wanted to show the contrast between their relationship and his increasing tensions with Washington. His latest ‘Buy Canadian’ appeal shows that Canada wants to become economically self-sufficient as it faces increasing geopolitical and trade pressures from the United States and China.

