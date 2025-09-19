Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a new lineup of augmented reality glasses on Wednesday, including what he called the “first AI glasses with high resolution.” The highlight of the announcement was a $799 version of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, featuring a tiny display visible only to the wearer.

However, the unveiling at MetaConnect 2025 quickly went off-script. Repeated technical failures during live demos left the audience in awkward silence, punctuated by muted laughter.

Meta Smart Glasses

Meta has invested tens of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and talent, with Zuckerberg consistently emphasizing smart glasses as central to the company’s future. He has framed AI-powered “superintelligence” as a long-term strategic priority.

“This is one of those special moments where we get to show you something we’ve poured our lives into,” Zuckerberg told the audience during the keynote.

Mark Zuckerberg Humiliated During The Launch

Zuckerberg outlined a vision in which Meta’s glasses allow wearers to interact with an AI chatbot that can identify objects or provide step-by-step guidance for tasks, such as cooking.

During a demo, food content creator Jack Mancuso tested a new feature called “Live AI” by attempting to create a Korean-inspired steak sauce with guidance from the glasses.

“Let’s try it! It’s not something I’ve made before,” Mancuso said, responding to Zuckerberg’s challenge.

He asked the AI, “Can you help me create a Korean-inspired steak sauce?”

What Exactly Happened At Meta Smart Glasses Launch

Moments later, after an extended pause following the AI’s initial instructions, Mancuso interjected, “What do I do first?”

After several seconds of silence, the AI responded, “You already combined the base ingredients,” despite Mancuso standing in front of an empty bowl he had not yet touched.

In a separate attempt, Zuckerberg tried to make a video call with the glasses, only to be met with further technical problems.

“This is, uh… it happens,” he admitted awkwardly. “Let’s try it again, I keep messing this up.”

