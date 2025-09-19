Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here's What Happened

Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta’s new AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses at MetaConnect 2025. Live demos, however, went awry with repeated technical failures. The $799 high-resolution glasses, touted as “first AI glasses,” left the audience in awkward silence

Meta’s AI Ray-Ban glasses launch flops at MetaConnect 2025 as live demos fail, leaving Zuckerberg embarrassed on stage. Photo: X.
Meta’s AI Ray-Ban glasses launch flops at MetaConnect 2025 as live demos fail, leaving Zuckerberg embarrassed on stage. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 19, 2025 12:25:32 IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a new lineup of augmented reality glasses on Wednesday, including what he called the “first AI glasses with high resolution.” The highlight of the announcement was a $799 version of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, featuring a tiny display visible only to the wearer.  

However, the unveiling at MetaConnect 2025 quickly went off-script. Repeated technical failures during live demos left the audience in awkward silence, punctuated by muted laughter. 

Meta Smart Glasses

Meta has invested tens of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and talent, with Zuckerberg consistently emphasizing smart glasses as central to the company’s future. He has framed AI-powered “superintelligence” as a long-term strategic priority.  

“This is one of those special moments where we get to show you something we’ve poured our lives into,” Zuckerberg told the audience during the keynote.  

Also Read: Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

Mark Zuckerberg Humiliated During The Launch

Zuckerberg outlined a vision in which Meta’s glasses allow wearers to interact with an AI chatbot that can identify objects or provide step-by-step guidance for tasks, such as cooking.  

During a demo, food content creator Jack Mancuso tested a new feature called “Live AI” by attempting to create a Korean-inspired steak sauce with guidance from the glasses.  

“Let’s try it! It’s not something I’ve made before,” Mancuso said, responding to Zuckerberg’s challenge.  

He asked the AI, “Can you help me create a Korean-inspired steak sauce?”  

What Exactly Happened At Meta Smart Glasses Launch

Moments later, after an extended pause following the AI’s initial instructions, Mancuso interjected, “What do I do first?”  

After several seconds of silence, the AI responded, “You already combined the base ingredients,” despite Mancuso standing in front of an empty bowl he had not yet touched.  

In a separate attempt, Zuckerberg tried to make a video call with the glasses, only to be met with further technical problems.  

“This is, uh… it happens,” he admitted awkwardly. “Let’s try it again, I keep messing this up.”  

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Unveils New AI-Powered Smart Glasses: When Will It Be Available In India? Check Features And Designs

Tags: mark zuckerberg Meta Smart Glasses us news World news

Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened

Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here's What Happened
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS