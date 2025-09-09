"Massacre in Pahalgam reminded me of massacre on October 7…", Israeli Finance Minister gives a call for world to unite in war on terror

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Israel’s Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotric on Monday said that the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack reminded him of the horrific October 7 attacks which shook Israel and the world. He gave a call for the world to come together in the war on terror.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Smotric mentioned the recent terror attack which took place in Jerusalem on Sunday, when two terrorists got into a bus and shot passengers, resulting in the death of 6 people and injuring 10 others.

“As we speak, there was just a terror attack in Israel, a terrible terror attack…Two terrorists boarded a bus and just shot at the passengers. Six people were killed and ten were injured in the attack. And when I heard this, I remembered the massacre in Pahalgam, and the massacre in Pahalgam when I heard of it, it reminded me of the massacre of October 7th,” Smotric told ANI.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel, killing over 1200 people.

In a post on X on September 6, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that 48 people are still being held hostage. According to a report by the Times of Israel, of the 48 hostages in Gaza — roughly 20 are believed to be still alive.

The Israeli Finance Minister further highlighted how the entire world must come together in the war on terror for a free world that values the freedoms of speech, religion, and democracy and allows every human to live their life with dignity.

“In the end this is all one battle of the free world, which wants to allow every human being to live with dignity, with values of freedom and democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, against evil forces that fight against all of this… I believe that the entire free world has to unite in the war on terror, because one day it hits you, the other day it hits me, one day it hits Europe or America, and anyone who thinks it will skip over them might wake up too late”, Smotric told ANI.

Soon after the terror attack in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem, and extended condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.” (ANI)

