Massive Rainfall Triggers Deadly Landslides: These States Worst Hit

Rains have caused deadly landslides, flooding, and destruction across northern India, leaving multiple states in devastation and tragedy. The rains have left at least 30 dead in a major landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir where the landslide hit a highly travelled Hindu pilgrimage route which has now been suspended for entries. The region experienced 368 mm of rainfall on one day leading to landslides, flash floods, and serious damage to infrastructure including collapsed bridges and washed away roads. Helicopters and boats are being used for ongoing rescue operations, access to the shrine has now been suspended indefinitely for safety of future meditators.

States Reporting Damage and Warnings

The states which reported damages include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Flooding of major rivers in the of Tawi , Chenab , Jhelum and Basantar have flooded many low lying areas, and authorities had to close schools and advised citizens to stay at home. Unfortunately in Jammu’s Doda district three lives were lost to flooding, and power and telecommunications suffered severe damage. Harsh heavy rain warnings and government issued flood warnings have been released for Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab worsening already troubled circumstances.

Impact of Heavy Rainfall in Pakistan

Heavy rainfall in Pakistan during the monsoon season, especially in the eastern Punjab province, caused extensive flooding and displaced more than 150,000 people. Pakistan was aware of increased flood risk due to heavy rainfall and India providing some additional water by releasing from dams. Flooding in the region reminds all that the Himalayan region is still prone to landslides and flooding associated with monsoon rainfall but is ongoing with relief and rescue operations.

Recent Rainfall Wave Causes Worst Disaster

Overall, this most recent heavy rainfall from this wave of rainfall in August 2025, overshadowed one of the worst landslides and flooding events in recent modern day history with loss of life and infrastructure in northern Indian states and bordering Pakistan.

This article is based on media reports and official updates. Information may change as the situation develops. Readers are advised to follow official advisories and local authorities’ instructions for safety.