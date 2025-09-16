Mauritius PM lands in Delhi as part of his official visit
Home > World > Mauritius PM lands in Delhi as part of his official visit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 00:36:26 IST

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam on Sunday landed in Delhi, where he was received by MoS for Defence, Sanjay Seth.

Prior to landing in Delhi, Ramgoolam visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “PM Navin Ramgoolam of Mauritius lands in New Delhi. Warmly received by MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth at the airport.”

“PM Navin Ramgoolam of Mauritius visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati and offered prayers.”

Ramgoolam attended an event at Bramarishi Ashram in Tirupati on Monday as part of his official visit to India.

Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader known for his divine abilities and profound impact on people’s lives, welcomed the Prime Minister and praised his leadership and humility.

“He is the founder of Mauritius – he is like the Father of the Nation, like Mahatma Gandhi. He is so humble and simple when I went to his house. The Prime Minister visited the Tirupati temple and our ashram. His wife has come along with him. They are a beautiful couple,” Swami said.

The spiritual leader also announced a major initiative from the ashram for Mauritius. “I am happy to say that we are going to invest in Mauritius for education and development, for 1,000 million dollars, from Bramarishi Ashram. Free education, hospital facilities, and development of the nation. Our Prime Minister is Sethu, a bridge between both. He is the biggest supporter of our Prime Minister. We pray to you both,” he added.

Responding to the welcome, Prime Minister Ramgoolam reflected on the significance of his visit and the connection with Swami.

“Four people came to my place in September last year. I saw them when Parliament was going on. Some said Swami came from India and I must meet him, and that it was important. All the Hindu belt here knows him. For religion and prayer, I will queue like others. I told them I’ll come to visit in India. Now I am here,” he said.

Ramgoolam is on an eight-day bilateral visit to India, running from September 9 to September 16. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

