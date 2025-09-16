Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 16, 2025 12:24:05 IST

New Delhi [India] September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital, as part of the concluding leg of his eight-day bilateral visit to India.

After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Ramgoolam also signed the visitors’ book at Rajghat.

Ramgoolam is further scheduled to visit the new Parliament building and call on the President Droupadi Murmu before wrapping up his official visit in the national capital.

The Mauritian leader had arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, where he was received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. Sharing the update on social media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, “PM Navin Ramgoolam of Mauritius lands in New Delhi. Warmly received by MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth at the airport.”

Prior to his visit to the national capital, Ramgoolam visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati. Earlier, he laso attended an event at the Bramarishi Ashram, where he was welcomed by Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader.

Addressing the event, Swami praised the Mauritian Prime Minister’s leadership and simplicity. “He is the founder of Mauritius – he is like the Father of the Nation, like Mahatma Gandhi. He is so humble and simple when I went to his house. The Prime Minister visited the Tirupati temple and our ashram. His wife has come along with him. They are a beautiful couple,” Swami said.

The spiritual leader also announced a major initiative for Mauritius. “I am happy to say that we are going to invest in Mauritius for education and development, for 1,000 million dollars, from Bramarishi Ashram. Free education, hospital facilities, and development of the nation. Our Prime Minister is Sethu, a bridge between both. He is the biggest supporter of our Prime Minister. We pray to you both,” he added.

Responding to the welcome, Prime Minister Ramgoolam reflected on the spiritual connection and significance of his visit. “Four people came to my place in September last year. I saw them when Parliament was going on. Some said Swami came from India and I must meet him, and that it was important. All the Hindu belt here knows him. For religion and prayer, I will queue like others. I told them I’ll come to visit in India. Now I am here,” he said.

Ramgoolam is on an official visit to India from September 9 to September 16, during which he is holding a series of political, cultural and spiritual engagements.

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

