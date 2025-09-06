LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:09:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his present term. Dr. Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014, as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

During his visit to India, Prime Minister Ramgoolam will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

A MEA release said that Dr Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event.

The release said India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties.

“As India’s key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and is a key partner in the Global South,’ the release said.

“The visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India, following the visit of the Prime Minister to Mauritius in March 2025, will advance the strong and enduring bonds between India and Mauritius,” it added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indiamauritiusmeanavin-ramgoolamRandhir Jaiswal

RELATED News

UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon

LATEST NEWS

J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi
Himachal CM assures all possible assistance to people affected by floods
"They should get their money back!": Trump criticises EU for 3.5 billion dollar fine on Google
President Murmu, PM Modi, CMs extend wishes on Teachers' Day
Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16
Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16
Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16
Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

QUICK LINKS