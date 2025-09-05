LIVE TV
Meet Girl With World's Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India

Meet Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India

Girl with one of the best handwriting in the world
Girl with one of the best handwriting in the world

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 13:56:36 IST

A young girl in Nepal has become known around the world for her beautiful handwriting. She is Prakriti Malla, a teenager from Nepal, who has one of the best handwriting in the world.

Prakriti was only 14 years old and in class eight when her writing was first noticed. A photograph of her school writing assignment appeared online. It was perfect in every way, as it had proper spacing, balance, neatness and beautiful overall writing. When the photo went viral on social media, the reaction was amazing. Many people thought that it was a computer generated assignment, but it was all her handwriting.

In an age where everything has gone digital, there is not much importance given to good handwriting. Experts say that writing by hand is more than about neatness. They suggest that writing by hand helps to focus our attention, enhance memory, and even influences thinking processes. 

This is why handwriting that is clear, neat and legible is important in school and exams.  Prakriti’s exceptional skills on the other hand, did not only impress social media users, but her grace with words also made an impression with the Nepalese armed forces who recognised her for her beautiful writing.

One of her most touching gestures was when she personally delivered a handwritten letter to the UAE Embassy, wishing them well for their 51st Spirit of the Union celebration.

Her story is about more than just beautiful handwriting. For many, Prakriti’s work feels refreshing, a reminder that even simple things can leave a lasting impact. Prakriti encourages everyone to pick up a pen, and write with full commitment and enthusiasm. 

Tags: most beautiful handwriting in the world, nepal, Prakriti Malla

