Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
Home > World > Meet Man, Who Is Dubai's Richest Person, Not A Sheikh, His Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked, Name Is…

Meet Man, Who Is Dubai’s Richest Person, Not A Sheikh, His Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked, Name Is…

He moved to Dubai in 2017, attracted by the UAE’s tax-friendly system and global lifestyle. He became a UAE citizen and now lives in a lavish 15,000-square-foot mansion in Jumeirah Islands.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 00:18:47 IST

Meet Man, Who Is Dubai’s Richest Person, Not A Sheikh, His Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked, Name Is…

Dubai is often called the world’s shopping and luxury capital, home to some of the richest billionaires. But the city’s wealthiest man is not a Sheikh or oil magnate, it is Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov.

According to Forbes, Durov has a real-time net worth of $17.1 billion as of September 29, 2025, making him the richest billionaire living in Dubai. Globally, he ranks 139th.

Born in St Petersburg in 1984, Durov studied philology at St. Petersburg State University. At just 22, he co-founded VKontakte (VK), Russia’s largest social media platform. His success earned him the nickname “Russia’s Zuckerberg.” But a clash with Moscow’s security services forced him to sell his stake and leave Russia after he refused to share user data.

In 2013, Durov launched Telegram, the encrypted messaging app that today has over 1 billion monthly users. Telegram’s popularity, especially for its strong stance on privacy, remains the main source of his wealth. Unlike many tech companies, it is fully owned by him.

Durov moved to Dubai in 2017, attracted by the UAE’s tax-friendly system and global lifestyle. He became a UAE citizen and now lives in a lavish 15,000-square-foot mansion in Jumeirah Islands.

His personal life, however, often draws attention. Durov has five children with two ex-girlfriends, and has also claimed to have fathered around 100 children through sperm donation, according to Reuters.

On September 28, 2025, Durov sparked fresh controversy when he accused French intelligence of pressuring him to censor Moldovan Telegram channels during elections. He shared on X (formerly Twitter) that officials promised favorable treatment in his French court case if he cooperated. Durov refused, stating Telegram will never remove content for political reasons. France’s foreign ministry dismissed his claims.

Durov is still under judicial supervision in France after his 2024 arrest on suspicion of organised crime linked to Telegram’s usage, charges he denies.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 12:18 AM IST
Tags: DUBAIDubai richest manpavel durovtelegram

Meet Man, Who Is Dubai’s Richest Person, Not A Sheikh, His Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked, Name Is…

