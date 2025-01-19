Meet The First Three Hostages Released By Hamas: A Dancer, Nurse, And Tottenham Supporter

Three women—Romi, Doron, and Emily—have been freed from Hamas after 15 months in captivity. Here's a look at their inspiring journeys.

On Sunday, a moment of hope emerged as three women—Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari—were released by Hamas after spending over a year in captivity. Their release was part of the ceasefire agreement, and it marks a bittersweet victory for the families of these women who were abducted during the horrific attack on October 7, 2023, when Hamas took 251 hostages from Israel.

Each of these women carries a unique and inspiring story of resilience and spirit, and their releases offer a glimpse of hope amidst an ongoing conflict.

Romi Gonen: Romi Gonen, 24, is described as the girl with “the biggest smile, the brightest light, and the greatest friend” by those who know her. A dancer for 12 years, Romi’s passion for performance shone through in solo acts that left an impact on her audience. Her family’s emotional words underscore her vibrant personality, encapsulating her as a radiant spirit who captivated everyone around her.

Doron Steinbrecher: Doron Steinbrecher, 31, had a varied career path. Initially studying theatre and film, her deep love for animals eventually led her to become a veterinary nurse. Her sister, Yamit Ashkenazi, has expressed her admiration for Doron, calling her “the glue that connects all her friends.” Yamit’s emotional letter to the Hostages and Missing Family Forum in 2024 described Doron as sensitive, funny, and selfless—a woman who always smiled and offered help to those around her.

Emily Damari: Emily Damari, 28, a dual national of Britain and Israel, grew up in southeast London before returning to Israel in her 20s. A devoted Tottenham Hotspur fan, Emily’s spirit was a central force in her family. Her mother, Mandy Damari, shared the deep pain of her daughter’s absence, calling Emily “the core of our family.” The longing to reunite with her after 15 months of uncertainty has been an enduring emotional struggle for Mandy.

The release of these three women provides a fleeting sense of relief, but it also highlights the stories of strength and love that persist amid such suffering. Their families are ready to embrace them with open arms, with the hope that the ongoing crisis will one day end. For now, the stories of Romi, Doron, and Emily shine brightly as examples of human resilience in the darkest of times.

