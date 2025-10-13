LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet World's Oldest President, Paul Biya, He Is Already 92, Likely To Rule Cameroon Till The Age Of 99

Meet World’s Oldest President, Paul Biya, He Is Already 92, Likely To Rule Cameroon Till The Age Of 99

Often described as an authoritarian leader, Biya has maintained tight control over the country, reportedly suppressing opposition and dissent.

Paul Biya (Image source: X/@PR_Paul_BIYA)
Paul Biya (Image source: X/@PR_Paul_BIYA)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 17:24:58 IST

Meet World’s Oldest President, Paul Biya, He Is Already 92, Likely To Rule Cameroon Till The Age Of 99

Paul Biya, the world’s oldest president, is expected to win another term in Cameroon after Sunday’s presidential election. If re-elected, the 92-year-old will remain in power until the age of 99, marking his eighth consecutive term as leader of the Central African nation.

Biya has ruled Cameroon since 1982, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the world. Before becoming president, he served as the country’s prime minister from 1975 to 1982. Cameroon has had only two presidents since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Often described as an authoritarian leader, Biya has maintained tight control over the country, reportedly suppressing opposition and dissent. His health has been a constant topic of speculation, as he spends long periods in Europe while government affairs are managed by loyalists. Reports suggest that his foreign trips have cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

In 2008, Biya scrapped presidential term limits, paving the way for his long rule. His critics say he has stayed in power by dividing the opposition and rewarding loyalists with key positions.

Despite decades of economic stagnation, unemployment, and widespread poverty, Biya has promised to revive the economy and tackle youth joblessness. “The best is still to come,” he said recently during a campaign rally.

Cameroon faces growing security challenges, including separatist violence in the English-speaking regions and frequent attacks by insurgent groups.

Nine candidates are competing against Biya this year. Among them, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a 79-year-old former minister and government spokesperson, is seen as his strongest challenger. Some experts believe this election could be closer than previous ones due to Biya’s age and growing public frustration.

ALSO READ: World’s Oldest Woman Survived Two World Wars, Two Pandemics, DNA Study Reveals One Everyday Food Behind Her Remarkable Longevity

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:24 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Cameroon, Paul Biya

