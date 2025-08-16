LIVE TV
Home > World > Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said

Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said

Officials did not share the full contents of the letter but confirmed it mentioned the abductions of children linked to the war in Ukraine.

Melania Trump sends letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin (Reuters)
Melania Trump sends letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin (Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 11:08:04 IST

US First Lady Melania Trump has raised concern over the suffering of children in Ukraine and Russia in a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports.

US President Donald Trump delivered the letter by hand to Putin during their summit talks in Alaska. Melania, who was born in Slovenia, did not travel to Alaska for the meeting.

Officials did not share the full contents of the letter but confirmed it mentioned the abductions of children linked to the war in Ukraine. The letter had not been reported before.

The issue of Ukrainian children taken to Russia has been a highly sensitive matter. Kyiv accuses Moscow of abducting tens of thousands of children and moving them to Russia or Russian-occupied areas without their families’ consent. Ukraine says this is a war crime and meets the United Nations treaty definition of genocide.

Russia, however, claims it is protecting vulnerable children from the dangers of the war zone.

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

Trump said he and Putin agreed that the Ukraine conflict would end with land swaps and US-backed some type of security guarantee.

Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said

Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said
Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said
Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said
Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said

