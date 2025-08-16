LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate

How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s Alaska meeting went viral, not for politics, but for Putin’s real height. See how their body language sparked debate.

How tall is Vladimir Putin?
How tall is Vladimir Putin?

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 09:58:18 IST

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday was supposed to focus on serious issues like the Russia–Ukraine war and US-Russia relations. But after the meeting, people are curious about Putin’s height. It was the striking height difference between Trump and Putin that caught the internet’s attention.

Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) tall, looked noticeably taller than Putin, who is said to be around 5 feet 7 inches (168 cm), according to ExpressUSNews. As they shook hands on the tarmac, social media users debated how this physical difference played into the leaders’ body language.

Many online comments suggested Trump appeared more “dominant” because of his height and posture. Body language expert Patty Ann Wood told Newsweek that Trump’s smile, upright shoulders, and confident stance all pointed to him being comfortable and in control.

One user on X wrote, “Trump looks dominant and won the initial body language. Putin, who is significantly smaller in height, looked at a disadvantage from the start.”

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

With ANI inputs

ALSO READ: Does Vladimir Putin Really Speak English? Know Truth About His Language Skills After Trump Meeting In Alaska

Tags: Alaskadonald trumprussiavladimir putin

RELATED News

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?

LATEST NEWS

Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals
La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate
How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate
How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate
How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?