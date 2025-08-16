How Tall Is Vladimir Putin? Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Height Debate

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday was supposed to focus on serious issues like the Russia–Ukraine war and US-Russia relations. But after the meeting, people are curious about Putin’s height. It was the striking height difference between Trump and Putin that caught the internet’s attention.

Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) tall, looked noticeably taller than Putin, who is said to be around 5 feet 7 inches (168 cm), according to ExpressUSNews. As they shook hands on the tarmac, social media users debated how this physical difference played into the leaders’ body language.

Many online comments suggested Trump appeared more “dominant” because of his height and posture. Body language expert Patty Ann Wood told Newsweek that Trump’s smile, upright shoulders, and confident stance all pointed to him being comfortable and in control.

One user on X wrote, “Trump looks dominant and won the initial body language. Putin, who is significantly smaller in height, looked at a disadvantage from the start.”

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

With ANI inputs

