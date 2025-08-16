Does Vladimir Putin Really Speak English? Know Truth About His Language Skills After Trump Meeting In Alaska

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska on Friday for high-stakes talks on the Ukraine war. The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake, posed for photos, and then headed to the summit venue.

As images of the meeting spread online, many people on social media began asking a question: Does Vladimir Putin speak English?

According to the Daily Express, Putin has a strong command of English but rarely speaks it in public. Instead, he usually relies on a translator when addressing world leaders or giving interviews.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that Putin often uses English informally, such as in private conversations or at the sidelines of summits. “But during negotiations and when he is conducting an official meeting, of course he communicates through a translator. However, he practically understands English completely and sometimes even corrects the translators,” Peskov said.

Experts believe Putin prefers using Russian with a translator because it allows him to be more precise and comfortable in sensitive discussions.

Apart from Russian and English, Putin is also fluent in German, a skill he developed while serving as a KGB officer in East Germany during the 1980s. He has used German in diplomatic talks, especially with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

Trump said he and Putin agreed that the Ukraine conflict would end with land swaps and US-backed some type of security guarantee.

When asked about territorial concessions that would give Russia land it didn’t have previously and potential US security assurances for Ukraine, Trump said it was a point of agreement with Putin, as per CNN.

“Well, I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on,” he said.

“Actually, I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was a warm meeting,” he said.

With ANI inputs

ALSO READ: What Did Donald Trump Say About Tariffs On Countries Buying Russian Oil After Meeting Putin? ‘May Have To Think…’