Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > World > Melania Trump Surprises With Trump Dance At White House On Independence Day

Melania Trump Surprises With Trump Dance At White House On Independence Day

America's first lady Melania Trump portrayed the Trump Dance as the White House celebrated the US' 249th Independence Day on July 4, 2025. This dance is popularized by American President Donald Trump as he does it regularly at his rallies. Internet users formed various opinions on the dance by Melania.

Donald Trump is fond of doing the Trump Dance in his political rallies. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 20:36:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The White House witnessed an interesting scene on America’s Independence Day as Melania Trump, wife of the President Donald Trump, displayed the signature “Trump Dance”.

Donald Trump performs this dance toward the end of his speeches. Hence, Melania’s imitation of the dance is widely viewed as both humorous and playful, a contrast to her usual image of a reserved person.

On the occasion of America’s Independence Day, Melania Trump surprised everyone by wearing a cotton dress. White in color, the dress looked elegant and perfectly matched the important occasion.

What Is the Trump Dance?

Talking about the “Trump Dance”, it combines slow swaying with punches in air and Trump supporters adore him for this step.

Melania Trump did the step as the anthem “Y.M.C.A” reverberated in the White House. The attendees, who included various dignitaries and other key guests, applauded the moment. 

Donald Trump had invited these people as part of his celebration of America’s 249th Independence Day and the event was a mixture of vibrant music, fireworks, and dinner.

End of America’s Independence Day Celebrations at White House

The dance also marked the end of America’s 249th Independence Day celebrations, on a day when Donald Trump also signed the “Big, Beautiful Bill” and made it a law.

After the new law, the US will see tax changes, more expenditure on defense, and stricter immigration controls. The Trump administration has billed the law as a step to restore “American greatness.”

Talking about the bill, Donald Trump gave assent to the bill moments after talking about America and how his steps will further strengthen its military, economy, and pride.

Meanwhile, after the video of the dance went viral on social media, netizens shared their views on the dance. While some were amused by it, others criticized the dance and said it doesn’t align with the stature of the President of the Unites States.

A user said that, “This is the America I voted for,” and praised Trump’s ability to have fun despite being the President.

Another user denounced the dance and called it “stupid.”

Also Read: Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order

 

 

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_2Melania TrumpTrump Dancewhite house
Advertisement

More News

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Smashes Global Box Office As Scarlett Johansson Makes Thunderous Debut In India
Must Watch For This Weekend On OTT: The Hunt, Good Wife And Many More
Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Centuries Run Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Speechless – ‘Arey Bhai…!’
Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons
Shubman Gill Joins Brian Lara After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record In Birmingham Test
Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat
India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Unleashes Fury, Shatters Ben Stokes’ Six-Hitting Record
“Literacy Increased, But Civic Sense Declined”: This 1980s Viral Photo Leaves Natives Nostalgic, Fosters Debate On Urban Planning
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Masterstroke! Century After Double Ton Puts India In Dominating Position
Mumbai Trekkers Embrace Lush Trails This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?