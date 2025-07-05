Melania Trump Surprises With Trump Dance At White House On Independence Day

The White House witnessed an interesting scene on America’s Independence Day as Melania Trump, wife of the President Donald Trump, displayed the signature “Trump Dance”.

Donald Trump performs this dance toward the end of his speeches. Hence, Melania’s imitation of the dance is widely viewed as both humorous and playful, a contrast to her usual image of a reserved person.

On the occasion of America’s Independence Day, Melania Trump surprised everyone by wearing a cotton dress. White in color, the dress looked elegant and perfectly matched the important occasion.

What Is the Trump Dance?

Talking about the “Trump Dance”, it combines slow swaying with punches in air and Trump supporters adore him for this step.

Melania Trump did the step as the anthem “Y.M.C.A” reverberated in the White House. The attendees, who included various dignitaries and other key guests, applauded the moment.

Donald Trump had invited these people as part of his celebration of America’s 249th Independence Day and the event was a mixture of vibrant music, fireworks, and dinner.

End of America’s Independence Day Celebrations at White House

The dance also marked the end of America’s 249th Independence Day celebrations, on a day when Donald Trump also signed the “Big, Beautiful Bill” and made it a law.

After the new law, the US will see tax changes, more expenditure on defense, and stricter immigration controls. The Trump administration has billed the law as a step to restore “American greatness.”

Talking about the bill, Donald Trump gave assent to the bill moments after talking about America and how his steps will further strengthen its military, economy, and pride.

Meanwhile, after the video of the dance went viral on social media, netizens shared their views on the dance. While some were amused by it, others criticized the dance and said it doesn’t align with the stature of the President of the Unites States.

A user said that, “This is the America I voted for,” and praised Trump’s ability to have fun despite being the President.

Another user denounced the dance and called it “stupid.”

