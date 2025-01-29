Memphis Mass Shooting: Who Is The Shooter And What To Know About Multiple Casualties

A mass shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near the College Park Apartments in Memphis, Tennessee, leaving multiple casualties. The Memphis Police Department is investigating the incident, which has added to the ongoing concerns about gun violence in the city.

A tragic mass shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near the College Park Apartments in Memphis, Tennessee, resulting in multiple casualties. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded promptly to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of College Park Drive, a location situated across from LeMoyne-Owen College and near the historic Elmwood Cemetery.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officers Respond Quickly

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two deceased men—one at the location of the shooting and another who later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. In addition, two other men and one woman sustained injuries and were taken to local medical facilities. At this time, the conditions of the injured individuals have not been disclosed.

As of now, authorities have not released any information regarding possible suspects or the motive behind the shooting. The MPD has urged residents in the area with surveillance systems to check their footage for any individuals who may have been near the residence before the incident. Community cooperation is considered crucial as the investigation moves forward.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

LeMoyne-Owen College Addresses Memphis Mass Shooting Incident

In response to the incident, LeMoyne-Owen College clarified that the shooting occurred off-campus and did not involve any students, faculty, or staff members. The college assured the public that there is no current threat to campus safety, and normal operations continue as usual. Dr. Dunn-Ross, the Chief Operating Officer of LeMoyne-Owen College, commented, “We are aware of the situation and in communication with local authorities. At this time, there is no threat to our campus, and operations will continue as normal.”

This shooting adds to the growing concern of gun violence in Memphis. In September 2022, a shooting spree resulted in three deaths and several injuries, prompting a citywide shelter-in-place order and a significant manhunt. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with numerous offenses, including first-degree murder.

Memphis Mass Shooting: Investigation and Public Assistance

The MPD continues to investigate the case and is urging the public to come forward with any information. Residents who may have details about the shooting are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Tips can be provided anonymously, and there could be financial rewards for information leading to an arrest.

As the investigation continues, Memphis grapples with the aftermath of another tragic act of violence. Local leaders and organizations are calling for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of gun violence and for the implementation of preventative strategies to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

Also Read: 30,000 Beds To Detain Migrants: Trump To Build Mass Detention Camp At Guantánamo Bay