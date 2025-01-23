Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meta Reacts After Users Accuse Platform They Were Forced To Follow Trump

Meta has refuted user grievances regarding being compelled to follow accounts of the new Trump administration, asserting that no automatic follows took place.

Advertisement
Meta Reacts After Users Accuse Platform They Were Forced To Follow Trump

Meta has refuted user grievances regarding being compelled to follow accounts of the new Trump administration, asserting that no automatic follows took place.

The social media giant Meta has dismissed complaints from certain users who claimed they were required to follow accounts associated with the new administration of US President Donald Trump.

Accounts managed by Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance “are overseen by the White House, so with a new administration, the content on those profiles evolves,” stated Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on X on Wednesday.

“Users were not automatically enrolled to follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts” during the transition of government, Stone clarified.

He noted that a similar situation arose during the last presidential transition in 2021.

Additionally, Stone mentioned, “It might take a little while for follow and unfollow requests to process as these accounts change ownership,” in response to users expressing difficulties in unfollowing the new administration.

The complaints come amid ongoing attempts by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to maintain a favorable relationship with Trump since his election victory in November.

Zuckerberg, who was present at Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, has shared meals with the new president, appointed several of his allies to important positions, and has discontinued initiatives aimed at conservatives, which includes halting Meta’s fact-checking operations in the United States.

Read More : Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Filed under

Meta

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Warning Signs Arise In Delhi As Four Member Team From The ISI From Pakistan Secretly Visit Dhaka

Warning Signs Arise In Delhi As Four Member Team From The ISI From Pakistan Secretly...

Pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh Moves Punjab & Haryana HC To Attend Parliament Session

Pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh Moves Punjab & Haryana HC To Attend Parliament Session

Samsung Unveils ‘AI-Integrated’ Galaxy S25 Series With AI Agents: Here’s How It Works

Samsung Unveils ‘AI-Integrated’ Galaxy S25 Series With AI Agents: Here’s How It Works

Chennai Protest Against Seeman’s Remarks On Periyar: Hundreds Detained, Tensions Escalate

Chennai Protest Against Seeman’s Remarks On Periyar: Hundreds Detained, Tensions Escalate

‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?

‘I Am Scared’, Are Fans Disturbing Maha Kumbh’s Monalisa?

Entertainment

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox