Meta Reacts After Users Accuse Platform They Were Forced To Follow Trump

Meta has refuted user grievances regarding being compelled to follow accounts of the new Trump administration, asserting that no automatic follows took place.

The social media giant Meta has dismissed complaints from certain users who claimed they were required to follow accounts associated with the new administration of US President Donald Trump.

Accounts managed by Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance “are overseen by the White House, so with a new administration, the content on those profiles evolves,” stated Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on X on Wednesday.

“Users were not automatically enrolled to follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts” during the transition of government, Stone clarified.

He noted that a similar situation arose during the last presidential transition in 2021.

Additionally, Stone mentioned, “It might take a little while for follow and unfollow requests to process as these accounts change ownership,” in response to users expressing difficulties in unfollowing the new administration.

The complaints come amid ongoing attempts by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to maintain a favorable relationship with Trump since his election victory in November.

Zuckerberg, who was present at Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, has shared meals with the new president, appointed several of his allies to important positions, and has discontinued initiatives aimed at conservatives, which includes halting Meta’s fact-checking operations in the United States.

