Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > Mexican Authorities Survey Hurricane Erick’s Impact as Flooding Claims Life of One-Year-Old Boy

Mexican Authorities Survey Hurricane Erick’s Impact as Flooding Claims Life of One-Year-Old Boy

Mexican officials are evaluating the impact of Hurricane Erick, which struck the Pacific coast between Acapulco and Puerto Escondido as a Category 3 storm after rapidly intensifying from Category 4 status. The storm caused widespread damage including landslides, flooding, and power outages. A fatality was reported when a one-year-old boy drowned in a swollen river. Heavy rains are expected to continue, particularly in Oaxaca and Guerrero, raising concerns about further flooding and landslides.

Mexican authorities are assessing the damage after Hurricane Erick made landfall as a Category 3 storm, resulting in flooding, landslides and one death.
Mexican authorities are assessing the damage after Hurricane Erick made landfall as a Category 3 storm, resulting in flooding, landslides and one death.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 17:46:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Mexican authorities were on Friday still assessing damage amid rising rivers as rains left by powerful Hurricane Erick battered the region, The Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Erick, which touched the shore down southern Mexico’s Pacific coast early morning, made landfall between the resort cities of Acapulco and Puerto Escondido as a Category 3 storm after intensifying rapidly and killing at least one person—a one-year-old boy who drowned in a swollen river – late Thursday before dissipating from a sparsely populated stretch of coast, the report said.

Local officials have raised alarm over torrential rains over steep coastal mountains and potential landslides and flooding they could bring in the aftermath of the now-receding storm system.

Widespread destruction, including landslides, faulty power lines, blocked highways, and some flooding, was reported by some coastal residents, for whom Erick’s trail of destruction evoked memories of the devastating Hurricane Otis in 2023, the report said. 

In Puerto Escondido, fishermen assessed storm-damaged boats while residents worked to clear fallen trees and debris left in the wake of the storm.

According to the report, the storm was expected to weaken and dissipate Thursday night over the mountains of Michoacán state.

At its peak, Erick had reached Category 4 hurricane status before weakening to a Category 3 prior to landfall, the report said, citing the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). 

According to the NHC, by Thursday night, Erick was located about 155 kilometers (95 miles) north-northwest of Acapulco, and with maximum sustained winds down to 45 kph (30 mph), the storm had degraded into a low-pressure system, moving northwest at 20 kph (13 mph).

Rapid intensification events, defined as an increase of at least 55 kph (35 mph) in 24 hours, are becoming more frequent, with 34 recorded last year, nearly double the average, the hurricane center said, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, President Claudia Sheinbaum said “the people have reacted very well so far,” even as officials warned that flooding and landslides posed great risk.

Forecasters warned that up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of rain could fall in Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lesser amounts expected in Chiapas, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, as reported by The Associated Press.

ALSO READ: Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says

Tags: hurricane erickmexico pacific coastus national hurricane center
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?