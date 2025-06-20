Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says

Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says

As the renewed conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly has rejected any nuclear negotiations with the United States, citing ongoing hostilities. European foreign ministers from Germany, France, and the UK are engaging with Iranian officials to ensure Iran’s nuclear program remains civilian. However, the US has chosen not to participate directly in these talks. Reports suggest President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take direct action against Tehran. The conflict escalated after Israel's airstrike on Iranian targets in Tehran, followed by Iran’s missile retaliation. Meanwhile, nine EU countries are calling for measures to halt trade with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday rejected any further nuclear negotiations with the US amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday rejected any further nuclear negotiations with the US amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 15:41:41 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

With tensions escalating amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while speaking during an interview with state TV broadcaster on Friday, rejected any nuclear negotiations with the United States, news agency AFP reported, as the renewed fighting between the two archrivals entered its second week.

“The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue,” AFP quoted the chief diplomat as saying during talks with his European counterparts in Geneva.

Earlier this week, Reuters had reported, quoting an unnamed German official, that foreign ministers from Germany, France and the UK would hold talks with Iranian officials as part of the European bloc’s push to end the conflict through diplomacy and ensure that Iran’s nuclear enrichment is strictly for civilian purposes.

“All sides must show restraint, refrain from taking steps that lead to further escalation in the region, and return to diplomacy,” a joint statement by France, Germany, the UK, and the EU read, according to The Associated Press.

A notable absence from these crucial discussions was that of American officials.

On Wednesday, a US official told the AP that there were no plans for American involvement in the nuclear talks scheduled between the EU and Iranian diplomats in Geneva.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, further told the US-based news agency that the Europeans sought to play a role in the negotiations for months but were held back by the US under the Trump administration.

Trump to Make a Decision on Direct Action Against Iran Within Two Weeks

President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision about whether to take direct action against Iran in the next two weeks, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing on Thursday.

Leavitt told reporters that she had a message directly from Trump in response to speculation about whether he would get directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict. “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt said of Trump.

Stressing that communication between the US and Iran “has continued”, Leavitt asserted that Iran must agree to no enrichment of uranium and that it must not develop a nuclear weapon as part of any diplomatic agreement.

Responding to a question about a potential US strike on Iran, Trump on Wednesday had said, “I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.” 

“I can tell you this, that Iran’s got a lot of trouble. And they want to negotiate. And I say, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction?'”, Trump quipped as he demanded that Tehran give up its entire nuclear program.

The US president further warned Iran to either make a deal or face dire consequences. 

What Led to the Renewal of the Israel-Iran Conflict

On June 13, Israel launched an attack against Iran, carrying out strikes, including against Iran’s state television station. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack, firing ballistic range missiles at Israel, targeting military and security installations, and reportedly hitting the Haifa oil refinery, a claim Tehran denies.

The two countries have since then exchanged strikes.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, nine European Union countries sent a letter to the European foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, urging action on the bloc’s trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, Reuters reported on Thursday. The letter cited by the news agency was reportedly signed by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden and called for proposals on how to halt the trade deals in question.

ALSO READ: Israel Strikes Deep Inside Tehran, Targets Iran’s Missile and Nuclear Sites in Major Air Attack

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?