Home > World > Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Outlook, Microsoft Store, And More: Company Issues Crucial Update On Sudden Service Disruption

On Jan 22, 2026, Microsoft 365 suffered a major outage affecting Outlook, Microsoft Store, and Defender services. A North American infrastructure failure caused server errors and disrupted email, security dashboards, and business operations, prompting urgent traffic redistribution and recovery efforts.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 23, 2026 04:25:16 IST

The Microsoft 365 ecosystem experienced a major shutdown on January 22, 2026, which affected thousands of users and organizations throughout North America who needed vital communication and security systems. 

The disruption primarily targeted Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Store and essential business websites, which included Microsoft Defender and Purview.

Downdetector reports showed a sudden increase in activity during the afternoon when Outlook users reported a “451 4.3.2 Temporary server error,” which prevented them from sending and receiving email messages.

Microsoft declared that their regional service infrastructure had encountered a complete failure to process data requests, which resulted in digital gridlock for their system.

Infrastructure Traffic Management and Service Degradation

The outage occurred because the North American service infrastructure failed to control incoming traffic. Microsoft status logs for incident MO1221364 confirmed that certain backend components stopped “processing traffic as expected,” which created a chain reaction that affected all linked applications.



The system bottleneck prevented users from accessing their accounts because Exchange Online and Microsoft Store services could not transmit or receive the data packets needed to fulfill user requests.



The company started its urgent response by identifying which hardware or software components had failed before it started manually redistributing traffic to operational server clusters from the nonfunctional nodes.

Outlook Synchronization and Server Error Protocols

The user complaints reached their highest point because people reported the 451 4.3.2 server error, which shows a temporary mail delivery system failure. The error directly resulted from infrastructure instability problems, which blocked Outlook from connecting to the cloud-based Exchange servers.

The outage prevented security administrators from accessing Microsoft Purview and Defender dashboards, which showed a vulnerability in centralized cloud system functions.

Microsoft announced that it achieved progress in restoring the damaged infrastructure to a healthy state, but engineers must perform complicated load-balancing operations to manage system recovery from a sudden data backup influx.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Exchange Online issueMicrosoft 365 outageMicrosoft Defender outageMicrosoft Store failureOutlook downPurview downtimeserver error 451

