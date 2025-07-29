Home > World > Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Who Was Shane Tamura, The Gunman Behind The Deadly Park Avenue Attack?

Midtown Manhattan Shooting left four people dead, including an NYPD officer, after gunman Shane Tamura opened fire on Monday evening. The shooting occurred inside the corporate high-rise at 345 Park Avenue, home to major firms like Blackstone and NFL headquarters. Tamura, 27, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound; police say he acted alone.

Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Gunman Shane Tamura kills NYPD officer, 3 civilians before dying by suicide at Park Avenue. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 29, 2025 08:55:17 IST

Midtown Manhattan Shooting Details

The shooting incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. inside 345 Park Avenue. the said building houses several major firms, including the investment giant Blackstone, NFL headquarters, and a Bank of America branch. When the reports of an active shooter poured in, the building was quickly evacuated. The office workers were seen leaving the building with their hands raised.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the shooter while saying the suspect acted alone.

Who Are The Victims of Midtown Manhattan Shooting? NYPD Officer, Three Civilians

One of the victims was an NYPD officer, though officials have not yet released the officer’s identity. The officer’s family has been informed.

Three other civilians were also killed in the attack however, their names have not been made public as of yet.

Who is Shane Tamura, Midtown Manhattan Shooter?

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as Shane  Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. Tamura, a former high school football player, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A photo of Tamura shows entering the building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, carrying what appeared to be a large firearm.

Tamura reportedly held a concealed carry permit from Nevada, a photo of which has been circulated on social media.

Shane Tamura According to Former Teammates  

Caleb Clarke, a former high school classmate and teammate, expressed disbelief over Tamura’s actions.

“He was the biggest goofball in the world, just a ton of energy, class clown,” Clarke said.

The two played football together in California before Tamura transferred schools in 2015. Clarke added that while Tamura had worked at a casino in Las Vegas, he had never shown signs of aggression. “You never would have thought violence was something you’d associate with him,” he said. “Everything he said was a joke. He had a ton of energy.”

Clarke also recalled Tamura’s athletic potential. “I feel like it was definitely on the table for him. Everybody just told him how great he was … how special he was.”

Where Did Midtown Manhattan Shooting Happen?

Many major corporate tenants are housed inside the 345 Park Avenue building. These include Blackstone, Bank of America, the National Football League, and KPMG.

KPMG issued a statement following the shooting, saying, “our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific act and their families. We are incredibly grateful for the bravery of building security and law enforcement.”

