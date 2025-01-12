Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Mike Pence Reflects on First Conversation with Donald Trump in Four Years at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Mike Pence Reflects on First Conversation with Donald Trump in Four Years at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

For the first time in four years, former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump spoke to one another during a brief exchange at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. The meeting, which occurred at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, was a rare moment between the two leaders, who have had a strained relationship since leaving office.

In an interview with Christianity Today, Pence shared the details of their interaction, describing the moment as both meaningful and hopeful.

“He greeted me when he came down the aisle. I stood up, extended my hand. He shook my hand. I said, ‘Congratulations, Mr. President,’ and he said, ‘Thanks, Mike,’” Pence recalled.

Mike Pence Expresses Gratitude

Pence expressed his gratitude for the chance to reconnect, albeit briefly, with Trump.

“The opportunity to speak to the president yesterday is something that I appreciated, I welcomed,” he said. Pence also noted the reaction from people across the country who saw the handshake between the two men as a sign of healing.

“I’ve really been blessed at how much I’ve heard from people around the country who saw [our] handshake, and in that handshake, saw some hope that we might be moving past those difficult days. That’s certainly my hope,” he added.

Pence Reflecting on Past Conversations

Pence reflected on one of his final conversations with Trump during their time in office, a discussion that highlighted their differing perspectives. Pence said he had offered to pray for Trump, but his former boss responded curtly.

“I said, ‘You know, there’s probably two things that we’re never going to agree on,’” Pence said, recalling the exchange.

He continued, “We’re probably never going to agree on what my duty was under the Constitution on January 6. And I’m never going to stop praying for you.”

Trump’s response? “That’s right. Mike, don’t ever change.”

Pence Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karen Pence

During the interview, Pence also commented on recent speculation about his wife, Karen Pence, and her allegedly frosty demeanor toward Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump. Cameras at Carter’s funeral captured a moment where Karen Pence appeared to avoid interaction with the couple.

“You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” Pence said, brushing off the controversy. “But we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

A Hopeful Moment

Though their relationship has been marked by tension in recent years, the handshake between Pence and Trump sparked hope among observers for reconciliation. For Pence, the interaction was a moment to reflect on the past while looking toward the future with optimism.

“It’s a step,” Pence concluded, hinting at his desire to leave behind the difficulties of the past and move toward a more constructive dialogue. Whether this brief meeting leads to more conversations remains to be seen, but it offered a rare moment of civility between two figures who once shared a close working relationship.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

donald trump Mike Pence

