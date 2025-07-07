Mississippi Mass Choir Icon Mama Mosie Burks Passes Away At 92

Mama Mosie Burks has died at the age of 92. She was the legendary gospel songstress and popular lead vocalist of the Mississippi Mass Choir. She is popularly known as one of the strongest, most soulful voices in American gospel music.

The Mississippi Mass Choir reported her death on Facebook, writing:

“Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir” they wrote.

She is known as the real pioneer of gospel music, Mama Mosie Burks was a household name for her electrifying shows and strong commitment to Christian beliefs. She was crucial in shaping the identity of the Mississippi Mass Choir, that has been a mainstay of Black gospel tradition for a long time.

Hard earned legacy of Mosie Burks

Mosie Burks has left her legacy in many of the choir’s most popular pieces, such as “They Got the Word,” “I’m Not Tired Yet,” and “This Morning When I Rose.” Her pieces not only established the choir in gospel lore but also debuted Burks’ phenomenal vocal range and emotional delivery.

During the covid pandemic time in 2020, her friends and family surprised Burks by celebrating her 87th birthday at her nursing home. This is a proof to the love and admiration she inspired throughout her life.

Following her death, Fans and other gospel musicians reacted to her passing and paid her tribute. Her contributions to gospel music, beautiful spirit, and influence on generations of singers and worshippers have been streamed in by tributes.Funeral preparations are ongoing, with announcements due soon.

This is how netizens reacted to her passing:

When I Rose This Morning Mama Mosie Burks🕊️ ft. Mississippi Mass Choir (1996)pic.twitter.com/krI2UFZZcL — Gospel 🙏💎 (@DITR_Gospel) July 7, 2025

The great Mosie Burks done made it to that great coronation. Sleep WELL Mama! Well DONE!🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4jrgbqiyko — Kemani🇳🇬 (@Kemani_0718) July 7, 2025

You can’t talk about Jackson or Mississippi or Gospel Music or Music or BLACK music without naming the great Mosie Burks. Rest in Peace to this legend! “When I Rose This Morning” recorded live at Jackson State University in 1996 was a cultural moment.

pic.twitter.com/9PAx2jQRsu — Esaias Guthrie’s Stylist (@DNjtrenton) July 7, 2025

ALSO READ: What Is Brazilian Butt Lift? US Police Officer Wildelis Rosa Dies Days After Undergoing Popular Cosmetic Surgery