LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Home > World > Mississippi Mass Choir Icon Mama Mosie Burks Passes Away At 92

Mississippi Mass Choir Icon Mama Mosie Burks Passes Away At 92

Mama Mosie Burks, legendary gospel singer and lead vocalist of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has died at 92. Known for hits like “I’m Not Tired Yet,” her powerful voice and faith-inspired performances leave a lasting legacy in gospel music.

Gospel legend Mama Mosie Burks, the soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir, passes away at 92
Gospel legend Mama Mosie Burks, the soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir, passes away at 92. (Photo credit: The Clarion Ledger)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 00:03:51 IST

Mama Mosie Burks has died at the age of 92. She was the legendary gospel songstress and popular lead vocalist of the Mississippi Mass Choir. She is popularly known as one of the strongest, most soulful voices in American gospel music. 

The Mississippi Mass Choir reported her death on Facebook, writing:

“Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir” they wrote.

She is known as the real pioneer of gospel music, Mama Mosie Burks was a household name for her electrifying shows and strong commitment to Christian beliefs. She was crucial in shaping the identity of the Mississippi Mass Choir, that has been a mainstay of Black gospel tradition for a long time.

Hard earned legacy of Mosie Burks

Mosie Burks has left her legacy in many of the choir’s most popular pieces, such as “They Got the Word,” “I’m Not Tired Yet,” and “This Morning When I Rose.” Her pieces not only established the choir in gospel lore but also debuted Burks’ phenomenal vocal range and emotional delivery.

During the covid pandemic time in 2020, her friends and family surprised Burks by celebrating her 87th birthday at her nursing home. This is a proof to the love and admiration she inspired throughout her life.

Following her death, Fans and other gospel musicians reacted to her passing and paid her tribute. Her contributions to gospel music, beautiful spirit, and influence on generations of singers and worshippers have been streamed in by tributes.Funeral preparations are ongoing, with announcements due soon.

This is how netizens reacted to her passing:

ALSO READ: What Is Brazilian Butt Lift? US Police Officer Wildelis Rosa Dies Days After Undergoing Popular Cosmetic Surgery

Tags: Mama Mosie BurksMama Mosie Burks death

More News

Virat Kohli Refers To Novak Djokovic As A ‘Gladiator’ As The Star Enters The Wimbledon Final 8
Texas Floods: New Jersey Coast Guard Swimmer Rescues Around 200, Including Dozens Of Children
AI Gone Rogue? OpenAI o1 Model Attempts To Copy Itself Before Shutdown, Denied It Later
Why Did Matt Cameron Quit Pearl Jam After 27 Years? Fans Get Teary-Eyed: Stop The World Right Now
RCB Star Pacer Yash Dayal Charged With Sexual Harassment By A Lady In Ghaziabad
Women’s EURO 2025 Matches On July 7th: Portugal vs Italy; Spain vs Belgium
Mississippi Mass Choir Icon Mama Mosie Burks Passes Away At 92
Former Russian Minister Roman Starovoit Sent THIS Last Message To Security Before Being Found Dead Hours After Putin Fired Him
Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Japan And South Korea, Starting August 1, Calls It ‘Far Less Than Needed’
PSG’s Bold Journey Of 2025: From Relegation Scare To International Glory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?