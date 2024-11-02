Mom And Daughter Killed By Intruder In New Jersey, Probe On

An investigation is currently underway following the tragic discovery of a mother and daughter shot to death inside their Burlington County, New Jersey, residence early Wednesday morning. The horrific incident occurred in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood of Willingboro, prompting local authorities to respond to a burglary report.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, police received a call just after 4 a.m. on October 30, reporting a burglary in progress on the 100 block of Harrington Circle. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54, in an upstairs bedroom. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators revealed that the intruder or intruders had gained entry through a first-floor window, which had been broken, before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival. Autopsies conducted by the Burlington County Medical Examiner, Dr. Ian Hood, confirmed that both victims died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe this was not a random act of violence, and they do not think that other residents in the neighborhood are at risk. The Nunez family had recently relocated from New York, having moved into the quiet community about two years ago. Neighbors expressed their shock and grief over the incident, recalling Catherine’s young son, who was in the home during the tragic event.

“We found out that the baby was underneath the bed while his mom got killed and the grandmom was already gone,” shared Charlee Harris, a neighbor. Royston Evans, another neighbor, echoed the sentiment of disbelief: “Everybody’s in shock to know that this happened.”

A Community In Mourning

The neighborhood is now grappling with the devastating loss of the Nunez family. Glenda Sprauve, who lives next door, expressed her sorrow, stating, “I couldn’t believe it. I just dropped. I immediately dropped.”

She described the family as friendly yet reserved, noting that they were the last people anyone would expect to face such a tragic fate. “She was cool, a very nice person though. She was kind enough for me to break a tear or two and more and then some. I couldn’t even sleep last night. It hurts. It hurts. And I feel so bad for her son,” Sprauve added.

