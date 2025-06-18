Monte Fire Scorches Over 300 Acres in San Diego County; Evacuations Issued, Containment at 10%

A rapidly growing wildfire dubbed the Monte Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near El Monte County Park in Lakeside, eastern San Diego County. Fueled by dry brush and gusty winds, the fire has scorched an estimated 312 to 340 acres and remains only 10% contained as of Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported around 2:40 p.m. and quickly spread uphill toward the base of El Capitan Mountain, threatening homes, ranches, and rural structures in the El Monte Valley.

Evacuations and Emergency Response

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents north of El Monte Road and south of Roosevelt Lane. Multiple neighborhoods in the surrounding areas, including Alpine and parts of El Cajon, remain under evacuation warnings.

Evacuation Shelter (People & Pets): Walmart Supercenter, 13487 Camino Canada, El Cajon

Large Animal Shelter: Dianne Jacob Lakeside Equestrian Park, 11055 Moreno Avenue, Lakeside

More than 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze using a combination of aerial tankers, helicopters, bulldozers, and ground crews. Two firefighters reportedly sustained minor injuries during operations.

Air Quality and Weather Concerns

The fire has triggered smoke advisories for Lakeside, Alpine, and neighboring areas.

Winds are pushing smoke eastward and may shift toward Ramona and San Diego County Estates overnight.

Officials urge residents—especially those with respiratory issues—to limit outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service warns that low humidity and gusty winds across the region will likely keep fire risk elevated in the coming days.

What to Expect Next

Fire officials say containment could take several days due to the difficult terrain and unstable weather conditions.

Road closures remain in effect near El Monte Valley, and residents are urged to monitor official alerts and local news for evacuation updates.

Authorities recommend using the Genasys Protect app and county emergency systems for real-time evacuation and safety updates.

Climate Context

San Diego County has seen an increase in fire-prone weather over the last five decades.

On average, 21 additional fire weather days have been added since the 1970s due to rising temperatures, prolonged drought, and changing wind patterns.

With California’s wildfire season now stretching nearly year-round, officials stress the importance of community preparedness, brush clearance, and defensible space around homes.

