MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties
Home > World > MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 13:57:07 IST

Hong Kong, September 15 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Sunday interacted with the Indian community in Hong Kong and Macau, praising their role in strengthening people-to-people ties and deepening India’s relations with the Special Administrative Regions (SARs).

Sharing details in a post on X, Margherita wrote, “Pleased to interact with the vibrant Indian community in Hong Kong and Macau. Their valuable contributions continue to strengthen people-to-people ties and further deepen the bilateral relations between India and Hong Kong and Macau SARs.”

The Consulate General of India in Hong Kong said that MoS Margherita engaged in meaningful interactions with members of the Indian Diaspora at an event organised by the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong and Macau SARs.

“Hon’ble MoS lauded the community for their invaluable contributions in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Hong Kong. He also reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to creating greater opportunities and support for the Indian community abroad,” the Consulate wrote in a post on X.

MoS Margherita will visit Papua New Guinea on September 16 to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at events marking Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea. He will also have interactions with the Indian diaspora and the business community in Papua New Guinea.

Following the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of MoS Margherita to Papua New Guinea would provide an opportunity to continue the engagement with the leadership in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

His visit comes shortly after the Indian Navy band participated in the military tattoo as a part of the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea.

The Indian Navy’s indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived at Port Moresby earlier in September to participate in Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day celebrations, reaffirming the growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua New Guinea, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Hong KongindiaIndian diasporamacaumos-pabitra-margherita

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties

